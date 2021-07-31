Sonic is now in Two Point Hospital, but sadly there is no cure

The only good Sonic game is Sonic & All-Stars Racing Transformed, a fun kart racer which also featured tracks and characters from other Sega games. On PC, that included the unlikely mashup of a Total War shogunate and Football Manager's Manager Man.

I am therefore here for the similarly unlikely mashup of Sonic and Two Point Hospital, a free pack for the hospital management sim that lets you dress your staff as Sonic, Amy, Tails and Knuckles and pepper your hallway with Sonic statues. Watch the trailer below.

There is something faintly dystopian about this. Imagine buying flowers for a sick relative from a hospital gift shop and being served by a man wearing a Knuckles costume. Imagine being told that amputation is the only course of action while a Sonic statue strikes a pose with 'tude from outside your hospital room. "I'm sorry, the hospital doesn't offer that life-saving treatment; we spent our money on pretend gold rings instead."

The free Sonic pack is included in the latest Two Point Hospital update to coincide with the 30th anniversary of Sonic. Two Point Hospital itself is also free to play for the next 48 hours, and discounted by 75%, as well. It currently costs £6.24/€8.74.

If you haven't played it, Two Point Hospital is a decent spiritual successor to Bullfrog's Theme Hospital. As per its inspiration, "faintly dystopian" is kind of its vibe. It was successful enough that Sega bought developers Two Point Studios a couple of years ago, and they announced university-themed spin-off Two Point Campus last month.