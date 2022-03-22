Sonic is the Elden Ring PVP king, and only one thing can stop him

Elden Ring, an action-RPG with hundreds of armour and weapon combinations. Stats up the wazoo. An evolving PVP meta where players invade each other and fight for supremacy. Who rules them all? Sonic The Hedgehog. No, seriously - Sonic The Hedgehog. He's the PVP champ and there's only one thing that can stop him: a click of the fingers.

For the uninitiated, Elden Ring has an online player-versus-player component. You're able to invade other people's worlds and engage in fisticuffs. Defeat them and you'll earn runes that help you level up, or Rune Arcs that act as buffs.

As with all online competitive multiplayer things, metas emerge. People find the optimal concoction of clothes and weaponry that'll ensure they have the best chance of winning. And it turns out that it's Sonic The Hedgehog who's earned that crown in Elden Ring. YouTuber Marco Yolo birthed the blue hedgehog and it looks like there's nothing that can stop him.

Sonic's secret? The "Lightning Ram" Ash Of War which lets you roll into players, not only hurting them, but shocking them a crackle of electricity too. It's proving a real menace in the PVP scene as there's no real way to deal with the charge; on both fronts.

If you need any more evidence of Lightning Ram's reign of terror, here's another clip which shows two players flatten a poor soul. Bonus points for the cool emote at the end.

you may not like it, but this is the current Elden Ring pvp meta pic.twitter.com/pGIv2iZueF — ⛓️🚫⛓️ (@tylxx) March 20, 2022

You might be thinking: who can stand up to Sonic? The natural answer is Thanos, the purple dude from The Avengers. One player encountered one of his disciples, who clicked his fingers and spelt instant death.

Now I just need a clip of Sonic vs Thanos' disciple, as I'd imagine it would be a clash for the ages. They'd certainly best my character in seconds, who's wields a halberd and windmills it over their head. That's it, that's the only thing that's got them through the game. They still haven't encountered Thomas The Tank Engine yet, though, so their momentum could be stunted by his ominous toots.

Have any of you dear Elden Ring readers discovered any cool PVP strategies or combinations or funnies? Have you encountered a Sonic or a Thanos, even? I'd like to know.