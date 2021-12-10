Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is out now

If you gotta get into trading digital assets, let them be organs in Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. It's a trading sim in which you can buy and sell organs, in space, including an in-game stock market. It's out now.

Here's the latest trailer:

SWOTS revolves around short rounds of play, each representing a day's trading in an organ market driven by the needs of the space warlords. Some of the space warlords appear to be dogs with names like "Chad Shakespeare".

I dig the whole aesthetic, the green-on-black of an old computer terminal, and the strange aliens, stark colours and chunky menu buttons evoking games like Captain Blood. The kind of game you discover young, fail to comprehend, but which sears itself into your memory.

Here's the disclosure bit: SWOTS is partly developed, like all other games, by Xalavier Nelson Jr. Xalavier is also the developer of An Airport For Aliens Currently Run By Dogs, and has written for RPS several times. I met him at Rezzed once and he seemed nice.

Spawarorgtrasim is out now via Steam for £12.75/€14.27 with a 15% launch discount, or you can play it as part of your PC Game Pass sub. As the trailer above shows, it also inexpicably supports Kinect.