If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Morrowind GOTY Edition leads Amazon Prime’s free game offerings for February

Khajiit has wares, if you have Prime

CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
Key art from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition showing a dunmer wearing armour and wielding a sword

February might be the shortest month, but this year it’s jam-packed with free games for anyone with an Amazon Prime membership. There’s nine games up for keepsies over the course of the month, with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition standing out at the front of the pack from February 2nd. Members will also get to claim the bathhouse management game Onsen Master, futuristic 3D runner Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, and chibi god-brawler Divine Knockout in the first half of the month.

Watch on YouTube
Amazon Prime Gaming gives away free games to members each month.

In the second half of February, there’s musical platformer One Hand Clapping, arcade actioner BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, starship manager Space Crew: Legendary Edition, hand-drawn action game Tunche, and the nefarious Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. Big Jeff might want to get some practice in with that last one. There’ll also be perks available for Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and SMITE, among others.

Black History Month in the US and Canada takes place in February, and Amazon Prime Gaming are celebrating it through four of the other games being given away during the month. Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator were all created by Black devs. Each of the nine games on offer through February is only available through Prime for a limited time.

I already own Morrowind several times over, but who can turn down one of the best RPGs ever made? You can grab all the aforementioned games when February 2nd rolls around by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership in the UK or US.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch