Morrowind GOTY Edition leads Amazon Prime’s free game offerings for February

February might be the shortest month, but this year it’s jam-packed with free games for anyone with an Amazon Prime membership. There’s nine games up for keepsies over the course of the month, with The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind GOTY Edition standing out at the front of the pack from February 2nd. Members will also get to claim the bathhouse management game Onsen Master, futuristic 3D runner Aerial_Knight's Never Yield, and chibi god-brawler Divine Knockout in the first half of the month.

In the second half of February, there’s musical platformer One Hand Clapping, arcade actioner BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad, starship manager Space Crew: Legendary Edition, hand-drawn action game Tunche, and the nefarious Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator. Big Jeff might want to get some practice in with that last one. There’ll also be perks available for Apex Legends, Rainbow Six Siege, and SMITE, among others.

Black History Month in the US and Canada takes place in February, and Amazon Prime Gaming are celebrating it through four of the other games being given away during the month. Onsen Master, Aerial_Knight’s Never Yield, BATS: Bloodsuckers Anti-Terror Squad, and Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator were all created by Black devs. Each of the nine games on offer through February is only available through Prime for a limited time.

I already own Morrowind several times over, but who can turn down one of the best RPGs ever made? You can grab all the aforementioned games when February 2nd rolls around by signing up for an Amazon Prime membership in the UK or US.