Spiders announce colonial fantasy RPG sequel Greedfall 2

Spiders have begun work on GreedFall 2, a sequel to their colonialist fantasy RPG from 2019. Set three years before the events of the first game, it reverses the perspective with a new protagonist and a new setting, as well as aiming for "more tactical" combat. You can find the a cinematic announcement trailer below.

In GreedFall 2, you'll play as a native of the island of Teer Fradee. You're "uprooted by force" from the island and taken to the continent of Gacane, an "old world ravaged by war and scarred by the Malichor plague and the political scheming" according to the press release. That's as opposed to the original game, in which you played a Gacane colonist arriving on the island of Teer Fradee, where the natives were attempting to fight off the invading settlers.

It sounds like much remains the same despite the new perspective and setting, in that you'll be chatting to locals, picking sides and picking fights. Spiders have made a habit of making almost-ran RPGs in the BioWare mould, including The Technomancer and the fun-to-say Mars: War Logs, but Greedfall seemed to appeal to more people - even if Astrid (RPS in peace) found it boring.

Spiders are also currently working on SteelRising, which is about the French Revolution but with robots. SteelRising is due for release in September this year, while GreedFall is aiming for a 2024 release.

"While we were working on Steelrising, our love of the GreedFall universe never faded, and so we are thrilled to be returning to it," said Jehanne Rousseau, founder and director of Spiders, in a section of the press release I am quoting purely so I can write "founder and director of Spiders". I wish I was a director of spiders.