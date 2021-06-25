GreedFall's story expansion and a Gold Edition are both launching this month

Colonial sword and sorcery RPG GreedFall announced plans for a story expansion last November and oh look, you can spot its sails on the horizon now. The De Vespe Conspiracy expansion will add a new area and new diplomatic tangles to the BioWare-alike action RPG. Spiders have just released some details on what else to expect from the expansion when it makes landfall alongside a Gold Edition that it comes bundled into. Both are pulling into port on June 30th.

For the story expansion, here's what Spiders have to say about the new adventure:

"Navigate a web of lies, manipulation and secrets, as you unravel a nefarious conspiracy that threatens the balance of power," they say. "Explore an uncharted region of the island, battle strange new beasts, upgrade your equipment with new gear and face off against a villainous new enemy faction in your hunt to uncover the truth."

Uncharted by the protagonists, perhaps. Given that GreedFall's whole story involves foreign explorers attempting to colonize and exploit an island already inhabited by indigenous people, I'd be willing to bet that this new area isn't all that undiscovered either.

However it goes down, GreedFall's expansion sounds like it will bring more combat and questing and vying for the approval of factions who are at odds with one another. That'll be for you and your party of faction-aligned pals to sort out with a bit of diplomatic conversation and a lot of less diplomatic fights.

GreedFall is an extremely alright RPG romp, if you'll take either my opinion of it or check out RPS's full GreedFall review. The first several hours are an uninteresting trudge but it does eventually pick up and become a middling BioWare-alike. If the expansion retains that level of general competence, I'll consider it worth considering. It's not like the next Dragon Age game is arriving this month.

As for that Gold Edition, it will come with the DLC packed in, Spiders say. They've got the details on what kind of upgrades that brings to console players in their announcement post. Both the Gold Edition and the new expansion launch on June 30th.

If you were looking for a new party-based RPG adventure, GreedFall does happen to be 70% off on Steam for £13.19/€14.99/$14.99 in the ongoing summer sale.