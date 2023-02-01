Stalking deer in theHunter: Call Of The Wild helps stave off social media-induced brain rot

For Hayden and I's Ultimate Audio Bang podcast, we thought we'd do something a little differently this year. Instead of focusing on one theme and yapping on about it for a very long time, we're now splitting the pod into two segments: the first half on the hip and happening, the second on an FPS genre or subgenre that we're unfamiliar with. Our first port of call? theHunter: Call Of The Wild.

In our first sessions with the game, we both concluded that A) deer are incredibly athletic; and B) we're the most impatient people, perhaps ever. More than that, though, we hadn't realised how important it was to fixate on your prey. Not like, track them down. But like, track them down, you know?