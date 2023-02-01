If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stalking deer in theHunter: Call Of The Wild helps stave off social media-induced brain rot

Pay attention deery

Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Two brown deer with larger antlers wander across a sunny woodland in theHunter: Call Of The Wild.

For Hayden and I's Ultimate Audio Bang podcast, we thought we'd do something a little differently this year. Instead of focusing on one theme and yapping on about it for a very long time, we're now splitting the pod into two segments: the first half on the hip and happening, the second on an FPS genre or subgenre that we're unfamiliar with. Our first port of call? theHunter: Call Of The Wild.

In our first sessions with the game, we both concluded that A) deer are incredibly athletic; and B) we're the most impatient people, perhaps ever. More than that, though, we hadn't realised how important it was to fixate on your prey. Not like, track them down. But like, track them down, you know?

Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription

To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

