Ultimate Audio Bang #29: searching for a deer's heart

Ultimate Audio Bang is RPS' fortnightly podcast that looks at everything happening in online shooters.

We kick off 2023's inaugural episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, by doing some - rare - forward thinking. That's right, Hayden gets genuinely excited over a couple of his most anticipated FPS games of the year, and I realise that I'm less "excited" and more "intrigued" by what's on offer. The consensus? We hope there are some strong surprises.

And we've started two new things! We're breaking the pod into two segments for the foreseeable future, with one half focused on current FPS stuff, and the other on games less-travelled in the space. Our first target? Deer in theHunter: Call Of The Wild.

To begin the year, we discuss how Hayden destroyed his knee. I show some concern, then move onto a soothing topic: anime. More specifically, Mob Psycho 100 and how it's a good show that everyone should watch. Oh and we do talk about some FPS games, like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Some concerns surround Arkane's upcoming co-op shooter Redfall.

Then we chat about first stints in theHunter: Call Of The Wild, and how it's been a real learning curve for us. Hayden quick-scopes a black bear, we chat about the wonders of fresh faeces, and the many rewards you'll earn for being more patient than you've ever been before. We set some goals too, so keep tuning in to hear how we get on. Will we become super hunters? Probably not! But hey, there's a 0.01% chance we do. And that's something.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.