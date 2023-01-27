If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Ultimate Audio Bang #29: searching for a deer's heart

We begin our careers as small-to-medium game hunters

Ed Thorn
Podcast by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
A crosshair hovers over a deer's heart in theHunter: Call Of The Wild

We kick off 2023's inaugural episode of the Ultimate Audio Bang, by doing some - rare - forward thinking. That's right, Hayden gets genuinely excited over a couple of his most anticipated FPS games of the year, and I realise that I'm less "excited" and more "intrigued" by what's on offer. The consensus? We hope there are some strong surprises.

And we've started two new things! We're breaking the pod into two segments for the foreseeable future, with one half focused on current FPS stuff, and the other on games less-travelled in the space. Our first target? Deer in theHunter: Call Of The Wild.

To begin the year, we discuss how Hayden destroyed his knee. I show some concern, then move onto a soothing topic: anime. More specifically, Mob Psycho 100 and how it's a good show that everyone should watch. Oh and we do talk about some FPS games, like Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl. Some concerns surround Arkane's upcoming co-op shooter Redfall.

Then we chat about first stints in theHunter: Call Of The Wild, and how it's been a real learning curve for us. Hayden quick-scopes a black bear, we chat about the wonders of fresh faeces, and the many rewards you'll earn for being more patient than you've ever been before. We set some goals too, so keep tuning in to hear how we get on. Will we become super hunters? Probably not! But hey, there's a 0.01% chance we do. And that's something.

To check out this week's edition of Ultimate Audio Bang, you can listen in the player above, or you can subscribe via your podcatching app of choice. RSS feed, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Pocket Casts, Amazon Music, Stitcher, TuneIn, Deezer: listen to us chat about all things shooters however you like.

About the Author
Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

