Star Wars Jedi: Survivor has been delayed by six weeks. In a statement released on Twitter, developers Respawn Entertainment said that the action-adventure sequel would no longer meet its March 17th release date and will instead draw laser swords on April 28th.

"For the last three years, the Jedi team here at Respawn has poured its collective heart and soul into Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and we are proud to say the next chapter in the tale of Cal Kestis is content complete," begins the statement, which is credited to game director Stig Asmussen and the development team. "We are now focused on the final stage: bug fixes to enhance performance, stability, polish, and most importantly, the player experinece."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Now Arrives April 28th pic.twitter.com/PNtsL6kmER — EA Star Wars (@EAStarWars) January 31, 2023

It goes on to say that in order to hit their desired "quality bar", they have "added six crucial weeks to our release schedule - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will now launch globally on April 28th."

Brendy liked the first game quite a bit in his Fallen Order review, praising its lightsaber combat, its boss fights, and its popcorn adventure pace. Jedi: Survivor continues the story of Jedi: Fallen Order, picking up five years after its ending with the same characters, but it also seems to build on its combat systems, with more lightsaber fighting stances and added blaster combat.