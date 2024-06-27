Steam's 2024 summer sale is now live

You can tell when a major Steam sale goes live, because the Steam store stop loading. If you can make it past the "something went wrong" message you'll find that the Steam summer sale is now underway.

This year's event includes a page of "featured deep discounts", which highlights "especially great deals on some of the all-time greats."

They're not wrong. Many of the games on the page are 90% or even 95% reduced, and it includes Celeste for £1.67, Civ VI for £2.49, Total War: Shogun 2 for £2.49, The Witcher 3 for £2.49, and Bloons TD6 £1.17. I suppose the catch is that these games are so great that there's a good chance you already own them, but if not you can map out the rest of your gaming year with change from a £10 left over for a bag of crisps.

There are more discounts than I can highlight here, so we'll put together a more robust roundup tomorrow. I will say that there are a lot of recent games on my Wishlist that are 20% reduced, including nunventure Indika and ballwhacker TopSpin 2k25, while train 'em up Sweet Transit is 50% down, Pacific Drive is 40% off, and Surmount is 33% discounted. Cor.

Don't be fooled: I'm not going to buy any of these games, because I didn't have time to play them before, and I don't suddenly have time now that they're cheaper. They'll also be even cheaper at some point in the future, so I'm not going to fall for the FOMO. You shouldn't either; just look at all the games already in your Steam library that you haven't played yet.

The sale runs over on Steam until July 11th. Be strong, you can do it, I believe in you.