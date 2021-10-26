If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Step back from the brink in Precipice

Close encounters of the third world
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Published on
A deer in military gear stands next to a map of Mozambique in Precipice

Brinkmanship doesn't get explored all that much in games. Precipice is almost certainly derived from Balance of Power, a political strategy simulation from 1985 about the Cold War powers and their winner-armageddons-all staring contest. It was impressively original, complex, and completely unplayable. Happily, Precipice has kept most of what made that game interesting to begin with, and dumped the baggage.

