Studio behind one of 2023's most thought-provoking games has laid off over half their staff

Scavengers Studio have laid off more than half their staff after photography-biking adventure Season: A Letter To The Future failed to meet commercial expectations. In an email to employees shared with GamesIndustry.biz, CEO Amélie Lamarche said “the game only sold 60,000 copies during its first five months, which falls far short of what the studio needs to survive.” Lamarche notes that discounts, critical praise, and game updates didn’t move the needle, and now only 16 employees are left at the studio after downsizing.

"Given the current global economic context and Season's financial results, we have been left with no choice but to make the difficult decision of downsizing the studio to a smaller, sustainable group of game developers," the email reads. Lemarche also told employees that the layoffs weren't reflective of their talent, and that the studio is providing extended health benefits, as well as financial and psychological support to those affected.

In the future, Lemarche says the studio will work on “gameplay-driven” experiences and “build a game that embodies the same spirit of innovation, humour, and exhilarating fun that the Darwin Project offers,” which was the free-to-play smaller-scale battle royale that the studio released prior to Season.

The developer had previously been through some controversy after some employees called the studio a toxic work environment, and accused a former creative director of verbal and sexual harassment. A later external investigation found no presence of "systemic sexual or psychological harassment" at the studio, although the "lack of communication" was faulty.

Season: A Letter To The Future came out earlier this January, casting players as a young woman who documents the world’s sights and sounds before an impending cataclysm. “Season is a striking portrait of place that's wonderful to explore,” Rachel wrote in her review, “and the tools it gives to you chronicle that journey do a brilliant job of letting you forge deep, personal connections with its world.”

Due to the layoffs, the Xbox and Switch ports of the game have sadly been shelved. Season: A Letter To The Future is still available on Steam and PlayStation for £21/$25/€25, though.