If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Studio Ghibli-inspired platformer Planet Of Lana comes to PC and Game Pass on May 23rd

With scary robot spiders and a cute monkeycat pet

Lana and her alien pet stand on a green hill, watching pods drop into the atmosphere in Planet Of Lana
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Wishfully’s scenic platformer Planet Of Lana has received a fast-approaching release date: May 23rd. Planet Of Lana has been on the RPS Hivemind’s radar since its announcement thanks to its hand-painted art, evocative soundtrack, and comparisons to Ori and Inside - two excellent platformers in their own right. The newest trailer (embedded below) is just an extra treat.

Watch on YouTube

Pitched as an “Off-Earth Odyssey”, this puzzle platformer follows the titular Lana as mechanical menaces land on her planet and kidnap her sister. Along with your monkeycat pet Mui, you’ll do plenty of jumping across the dunes, forests, and caves of this alien world, in order to find your lost sibling.

The main point of focus, though, is the central relationship between girl and beast. Or girl and petite pet. You'll need to solve puzzles and sneak past the aggressive robots in tandem with Mui, making the adventure somewhat of a two-hander. Reactive animal companions in games are probably the easiest way to pull on the old heartstrings, so hopefully there’s no Old Yeller-type ending here.

The soundtrack is also being handled by Takeshi Furukawa who's done amazing work on melancholy PlayStation exclusive The Last Guardian, another windswept adventure about a little kid and their fantastical pet - although The Last Guardian’s cat-dog-monkey hybrid makes our Mui look like an ant. No complaints here, as that minimalist music fits right into a game like Planet Of Lana that seems to be chasing low-key thrills.

Katharine spoke with developer Wishfully a couple of months ago where creative director Adam Stjärnljus explained the Studio Ghibli influences: "That's been kind of like a guiding star from the beginning in terms of tonality with this serious, emotional story, but [also] still, like, a fun quirkiness to it.” The rest of the demo she saw sounds like it captured that balance of drama and playfulness, too.

Planet Of Lana will be available on PC via Steam and Game Pass on May 23rd. (Also, since when did May begin!?)

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch