Suda51 cans rumour he's working on an Alien game without saying a word

News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Sometimes, my friends, the Internet pulls something out of the ether that truly stumps even the most knowledgeable and informed among us. Case in point: today’s rumblings that Grasshopper Manufacture, the devs behind the No More Heroes series, are working on a AAA game in the Aliens universe. This caught Grasshopper Manufacture's founder and CEO Goichi Suda, aka Suda51, so much by surprise that he wordlessly tweeted his utter bemusement at the rumour. I’m taking that as a no for the Alien game, then.

Grasshopper Manufacture are best known for their work on No More Heroes and its sequels.

The rumour sprang up via insider-gaming, who reported that unidentified sources had claimed they had documents showing a new AAA Alien game was being worked on with a release window of late 2023. It was also alleged that Grasshopper Manufacture was developing the game. I would usually link to insider-gaming’s report so you could see for yourself, but their entire site seems to be down right now. The rumour was picked up by other sites, and that was when it crossed Suda51’s path. The site whose tweet prompted Suda's reaction has since deleted their tweet and the accompanying article spreading the rumour.

The article and tweet about the rumoured Alien game have been taken down.

There are plenty of decent Alien games that you can play already, such as Creative Assembly's very suspenseful Alien: Isolation and Cold Iron Studios' rather more gung-ho co-op shooter Aliens: Fireteam Elite. One upcoming Alien game that's definitely happening is Aliens: Dark Descent, an intriguing looking real-time strategy that pits a squad of Colonial Marines against those pesky xenomorphs, and the dodgy Weyland-Yutani Corporation. That one's being developed by Tindalos Interactive, known for their Warhammer 40K real-time strategy series Battlefleet Gothic: Armada.

No More Heroes 3 hopped onto PC just last month, and it's on Steam for £45/$50/€50. Don’t get your hopes up for that Alien game.

