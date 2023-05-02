If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Super Mega Baseball 4 will launch this summer with a roster of former pros

The first to be published by EA

A hitter readies to knock a ball out of the park in Super Mega Baseball 4.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Each game in the Super Mega Baseball series strips the sport back to its fundamentals: pitching, batting, and making its big-headed players cry. That makes it a baseball series that someone with no understanding of the sport can enjoy - and I would know.

Now Super Mega Baseball 4 has been announced, and for the first time it's got a roster of pros to play with - or former pros, at least.

Here's the announcement trailer:

Previous SMB games have featured caricatured fictional players, like a baseball version of the Hurricanes (our champion spirit is here to stay). SMB4 breaks tradition by also including "more than 200 larger-than-life versions of fan-favorite former pros". It includes a few names even I'm familiar with, including Babe Ruth, Jose Bautista and David Ortiz, and many more that I'm not.

Super Mega Baseball 4 also features a "presentation upgrade", with new stadiums and animations, an expanded trait and Team Chemistry system, and expanded cross-platform multiplayer.

The inclusion of licensed pros might not be a surprise when you consider that in 2021, Super Mega Baseball developers Metalhead Software were bought by EA. EA previously made the MVP Baseball series in the early 2000s, until 2K Sports grabbed the exclusive Major League Baseball license in 2005. They released MLB games until 2013, and today the MLB license is used for Sony's MLB The Show series. Those games aren't available on PC, but their control of the license will be why Super Mega Baseball leans on former and not current pros. Here's hoping EA maintain the frothy fun of a sports series with "super mega" in the title, and don't try to launch Super Mega Ultimate Team.

Super Mega Baseball 4 will release on June 2nd, and is up on Steam now.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch