Team Fortress 2 is getting its first major update in years

TF2's “full-on update-sized update” is coming this summer

The heavy weapons guy eating a sandwich in Team Fortress 2

Recent multiplayer games seem to shut down almost weekly, but 16 years after release, good ole’ Team Fortress 2 is still chugging along with a new “full-on update-sized update” coming this summer. Valve’s hero shooter has been in maintenance mode for a few years, only receiving seasonal updates and patches to fix exploits and fight bots. So, judging by Valve’s “bleeding-edge communication” blog post, this will be the game’s first major content update in years.

According to the blog post, the update will bring new “items, maps, taunts, unusual effects, war paints and who knows what else?!” The past few summer updates have primarily been focused on items, so fans can sink their teeth into something a bit more chunky this time. Valve were quick to point out that this isn't a “summer-themed” update though - unless you want it to be. Yes, Valve also requested submissions from Steam Workshop creators to have their work considered for the “as-yet-unnamed” update. The deadline for submissions is May 1st.

I’m sure TF2 players will come up with some exciting stuff if the modding community’s history is any indication. Last year, players modded Team Fortress 2 to implement parkour elements from the other TF2, Titanfall 2. Modders were able to get wall-running and a grappling hook - AKA the best thing in games - working and the results are, quite literally, game-changing.

Team Fortress 2 is the gift that keeps giving, and its generous reach extends past the game. Recently, the TF2 cast continued their chaotic sandwich-spree with a rendition of ABBA’s Mamma Mia - it’s just endlessly wholesome.

Anyway, Steam Workshop creators have until May 1st to be considered for the update, so as Valve says ‘get to work! (Or back to work, if you were already working.)” Team Fortress 2 is currently a free-to-play download on Steam.

