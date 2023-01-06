If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

TF2's cast continue their spree of sandwich chaos with an ABBA parody

"Flawless victory, now do it again!"

The voice actor of the adminstrator from TF2 menacingly slices a tomato

God bless the Team Fortress 2 voice actors, who continue to enrich the internet with their nonsense. We've seen them lark about on a ferry. We've seen them confuse bakery staff, and amuse the guy behind a counter at a convenience store. Now, we get to see them perform an ABBA parody celebrating sandwiches. The Sniper plays banjo, and the Pyro's contributions are soul warming. Enjoy.

The saga kicked off last September, when the cast from Valve's 15 year-old shooter met up at PAX. You can see 'em chatting to Liam and Rachel above, look. Heavy and Demoman actor Gary Schwartz tells an anecdote about how he got some kids he was supposed to be teaching to pay attention by swapping to the Heavy's voice. It's delightful.

It's even more delightful to watch the cast mucking about, chaotically running around a ferry while shouting for a sandvich and working in mid-vid costume changes if they play multiple roles.

I wish they could rampage accross the globe together forever, sowing confusion in their wake while making the day/year/life of any TF2 players who happen to bear witness.

The cast might not physically be in the same place anymore, but naturally that just means they've pivoted towards ABBA parodies.

Someone's made a Know Your Meme page chronicling all of this, including some fan art and a recreation of the bakery clip in Source Film maker. It's silly and glorious and I hope there's more to come.

TF2 is still great too, incidentally. It's free on Steam.

