The Electronic Wireless Show podcast S3 episode 6: Skull & Bones is finally about to come out

Yo ho ho and a bottle of live service

Pirate antics in Skull And Bones.
It's happening! Why I played Skull & Bones back when it wasn't even a live service game. But now it is, and it's out this weekend. We talk a bit about how long it has been coming out, why it's been in development this long, and why they didn't just release the sucker the two or three previous times they got close to doing so. Honestly, I hope it does okay. We also talk about the games we've been playing this week, and Nate challenges us with a game of Palworld Pal: real or fake? PLUS the giant game dildo and our recommendations this week.

Links

This week we've been playing Hades, Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden. Tauriq Moosa's review on Polygon goes into some more detail on hauntings in Banishers.

Recommendations this week are the K-drama A killer Paradox, the newsletter Today In Tabs, and the music of Sergei Rachmaninoff

