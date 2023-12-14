The Electronic Wireless Show podcast season 2 Episode 42: the life and death of E3

This week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast remembers the recently deceased E3 games show. Unfortunately, all that we can really recall is the occasional watch party, and maybe Keanu Reeves was there at one point? Was mostly just trailers, let’s be honest. Thus we also consider the events that replace it (with a side-chat on this year’s Game Awards), and how we’d design our own glittering showcase o' games.

We also share what we’ve been playing this week, make a single non-PC game recommendation (that also represents the strangest coincidence in EWS history), and take another look at the Lenovo Legion Go. Last time I talk about the Lenovo Legion Go for a while, promise.

Links

We recorded this on Thursday morning rather than the usual Wednesday, but some things may still have changed by the time you listen.

Recommendations this week are... well, s’just the one recommendation, actually, as Nate and I both enjoyed a few rounds of the Deep Rock Galactic board game.