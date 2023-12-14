If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Electronic Wireless Show podcast season 2 Episode 42: the life and death of E3

The show must go on, until it doesn’t

The E3 2021 sign hanging above the event's main stage.
Image credit: Entertainment Software Association
Podcast by James Archer Hardware Editor
This week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast remembers the recently deceased E3 games show. Unfortunately, all that we can really recall is the occasional watch party, and maybe Keanu Reeves was there at one point? Was mostly just trailers, let’s be honest. Thus we also consider the events that replace it (with a side-chat on this year’s Game Awards), and how we’d design our own glittering showcase o' games.

We also share what we’ve been playing this week, make a single non-PC game recommendation (that also represents the strangest coincidence in EWS history), and take another look at the Lenovo Legion Go. Last time I talk about the Lenovo Legion Go for a while, promise.

You can listen above, or on on Spotify, iTunes, Stitcher, or Pocket Casts. You can find the RSS feed here, and you can discuss the episode on our Discord channel, which has a dedicated room for podcast chat.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links
We recorded this on Thursday morning rather than the usual Wednesday, but some things may still have changed by the time you listen.

Recommendations this week are... well, s’just the one recommendation, actually, as Nate and I both enjoyed a few rounds of the Deep Rock Galactic board game.

