The Electronic Wireless Show podcast season 2 Episode 42: the life and death of E3
The show must go on, until it doesn’t
This week, the Electronic Wireless Show podcast remembers the recently deceased E3 games show. Unfortunately, all that we can really recall is the occasional watch party, and maybe Keanu Reeves was there at one point? Was mostly just trailers, let’s be honest. Thus we also consider the events that replace it (with a side-chat on this year’s Game Awards), and how we’d design our own glittering showcase o' games.
We also share what we’ve been playing this week, make a single non-PC game recommendation (that also represents the strangest coincidence in EWS history), and take another look at the Lenovo Legion Go. Last time I talk about the Lenovo Legion Go for a while, promise.
Music is by Jack de Quidt.
Links
We recorded this on Thursday morning rather than the usual Wednesday, but some things may still have changed by the time you listen.
- The Washington Post had the scoop on E3’s final demise.
- Last week’s Game Awards was pretty bloomin’ terrible.
- Full disclosure, Reedpop – who tried bringing E3 back from the brink this year – also own RPS. And are investigating the sale of RPS.
- I tried out the Tribes 3: Rivals alpha playtest this week; Nate’s been giving Darkest Dungeon 2 another go, and has Warhammer 40,000: Rogue Trader lined up next.
- Speaking of Rogue Trader, here’s our Edwin on why taking the middle ground can, in a universe of zealots, be the most interesting choice.
- I bring up, then forget the name of, the Phoenix Edge Z1 again.
Recommendations this week are... well, s’just the one recommendation, actually, as Nate and I both enjoyed a few rounds of the Deep Rock Galactic board game.