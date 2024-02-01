The Electronic Wireless Show S3 Episode 4: Steam Next Fest recommendations and general indie game enthusiasm

Here at the Electronic Wireless Show podcast we like indie games (inasmuch as "indie" can ever really be a helpful term; as the "good" doctor Peterson would no doubt say, what do words even mean? It's bloody complicated!) and thus are using the news that Day Of The Devs is a non-profit (what does non-profit even mean? What does profit mean? It's bloody complicated!) as a flimsy excuse to talk about indie games. Plus: Steam Next Fest kicks off next week, and there were indie game demos a-plenty, so we talk about some favourites of those, too. Plus: we've been playing JRPGs! And I was wrong, it's episode 4. Please ignore every time I say it's episode 5. I told you my notes aren't to be trusted.

Music is by Jack de Quidt.

Links

This week we've been playing Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, and The Lord Of The Rings: Battle For Middle-earth 2, for some reason.

Recommendations this week are for the YouTube channel RambleLime, Tank Tested and Tank Tested Two, and the book From Malin Head To Mizen Head.