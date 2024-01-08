If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The Maw - 8th-13th January 2024

Our weekly news liveblog

Three-headed devil dog Cerberus in a drawing by William Blake
Welcome to another instalment of the Maw, our weekly live round-up of all things New and videogame-flavoured, as we continue our eternal efforts to appease the festering dark god of gossip and reportage. I asked the Maw if it had any 2024 resolutions last Friday, and it responded with the brain-splitting clamour of a million fell voices crying out in anguish. I have run this through our Chthonic Translator and the short version is that it wants to get down the gym now and then.

Some new game releases we are tip-toeing towards with our shields raised this week, in case they turn out to be Mimics: Allison Road-inspired horror Supernormal (8th Jan), free turn-based dungeon crawler Buriedbornes2 (10th Jan), medical management sim War Hospital (11th Jan), feudal Chinese spin-off Reigns: Three Kingdoms (11th Jan), pleasingly nonsensically-named retro RPG Crystal Story: Dawn of Dusk (13th Jan).

Here's the full trailer for Final Fantasy 14's next expansion, Dawntrail.

According to the WSJ (via VG247), Netflix are thinking about putting ads and in-app purchases in certain games.

Morning music? Well, the GTA 6 trailer has made everybody fall in love with Tom Petty, so here's another one of his tunes.

IT IS MONDAY. I am up far too early (I have an appointment to get to on the other side of London). FEED THE MAW.

