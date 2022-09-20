There's an Iron Man game coming from Motive and Marvel

The rumoured Iron Man game is real, it turns out. Today, Marvel Games and Motive Studios have revealed they’re working together on a new game starring the armoured Avenger. Marvel announced the project with a single shadowy image of Iron Man and his shiny gamer highlights on Twitter. They described the game as an “all-new single-player, third-person, action-adventure title”. The dev team is being led by Olivier Proulx, who previously worked on Eidos-Montréal’s Marvel’s Guardians Of The Galaxy. Motive are known for 2020’s Star Wars: Squadrons and the upcoming Dead Space remake.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Midnight Suns will be your next opportunity to play as Iron Man.

Marvel also said that Motive’s Iron Man would take place in its own universe, and be an original story. No Armor Wars tie-in for Disney Plus to look forward to then. There had been rumblings online that we might see something of Motive’s Iron Man game during the Disney & Marvel Games Showcase earlier this month. That didn’t happen, and Skydance New Media’s untitled Captain America and Black Panther project was teased instead.

Marvel said Iron Man is currently in pre-production, and Motive are still hiring for devs to work on the project. The game is, according to EA, the first of a batch of collaborations between the publishing giant and Marvel. They say it “taps into the rich history of Iron Man, channeling the complexity, charisma, and creative genius of Tony Stark”. Just as long as there’s a beard-trimming minigame, I’ll be happy. Sega published an Iron Man game back when the first movie came out in 2008, but it was a bit pants.

There was an Iron Man project in development for several years at Just Cause studio Avalance to, but that fell apart. Marvel and Motive’s announcement today scuppers my hopes for an Avengers visual novel, at least for now anyway. There’s always Marvel’s Midnight Suns to tide me over, now releasing in December after seeing multiple delays. That doesn’t have romance per se, but it does let you hang out with the tights-wearing layabouts and become their superfriend, as Katharine found out in her preview.

Motive are still prepping their Dead Space remake for launch on January 27th. Iron Man doesn’t have a release window yet though, but he’ll probably be out whenever he can rummage together summat from his box of scraps. I’ll let you know whenever that is.