If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

EA and Marvel commit to "at least three" more superhero games, with Iron Man up first

Motive's take on the Armoured Avenger is the only hero confirmed so far
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
EA Motive and Marvel Games have announced they're working on a third-person Iron Man game.

At least two more Marvel superhero games are coming from EA as part of a long-term deal with Marvel. We already knew about Motive Studios’ single-player Iron Man action adventure game, announced in September, but the others are still just an amorphous blob of creativity that probably gives you the proportionate strength and speed of a badger on physical contact. The revelation that EA and Marvel are forging some kind of Marvel Gaming Universe may delight or frustrate you, depending on how fed up you are with the MCU.

Watch on YouTube
We felt Gotham Knights was a weak follow-up to the excellent Arkham trilogy.

All we know so far about what EA and Marvel are planning is that all the games will be action adventures for PC and console, with “original stories” set in the Marvel Universe. Seeing as there are many different Marvel Universes now, what with the MCU, comic book 616, and others, it remains to be seen what EA’s take on the superheroes will look like. Neither company has clued us in on which do-gooders are starring in the games yet either, so I’m just going to assume it’ll be the Young Avengers and the Eternals. Hi, Kieron.

Marvel’s recent history in games has been patchy. Yes, there are standout successes such as Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, and the soon to hit PC Spider-Man: Miles Morales. Ed had a blast with Eidos Montréal’s Guardians Of The Galaxy too, calling it “unmissable”. On the other Infinity Gauntlet-ed hand, you have games such as Marvel’s Avengers, which never really seemed to stand much of a chance. Still, Firaxis’ Marvel’s Midnight Suns seems like a promising blend of XCOM tactics, faffing about with cards, and strictly platonic superhero palliness.

No more details about EA and Marvel’s upcoming slate of superhero games have been revealed yet, but I’ll keep you updated when more radioactive news ooze trickles through.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch