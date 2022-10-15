This mod allows you to order real pizza from within Oblivion

Have you ever been playing a game and craved some pizza? Of course you have. If you're like me, you crave pizza literally all the time. Well, a new mod for Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is here to help. It lets you order a real world pizza delivery from Domino's via an in-game NPC. Magic.

The mod is called Nickies' Pizzablivion and it's available from Nexus Mods. It adds an in-game NPC called Pizza Nickies Black, who seems to be wearing armour made of either melted cheese or pizza crust, and who has a conversational option to "Order pizza." He'll ask if you want the usual or to customise an order, and if you select the usual, an order will be placed with your local Domino's. "It should arrive in around ~30 minutes if there is a Dominos open near you," says the mod instructions.

As I said up top, that's magic. Unfortunately there are also several caveats to consider if you want to do any of this yourself. For a start, you'll need to live in the US, as it doesn't work anywhere else. You'll also need to install some other software, as instructed via the readme over on the Nexus Mods page linked above, including the newest version of Python and the Network Pipe Control mod for Oblivion.

Pizza Nickies Black also can't customise your order, despite his dialogue suggesting he can, and your "usual" is hardcoded. It's a 12-inch thin crust pizza, garlic bread twists, and a bottle of Fuze Lemon Tea, apparently, costing a total of $28.23.

The final caveat is that you'll need to enter your credit card details into the pizza.py file included with the mod so that your items are actually paid for. Is that secure? "You use this mod at your own risk," says the readme, and yes, you do.

This isn't the first time it's been possible to order a real pizza from inside a game. Back in 2005, EverQuest 2 added a /pizza command that allowed you to place a Pizza Hut delivery order, for example. This is the first time I've seen it added via a mod rather than a promotional event, though. Bravo, Nickies.