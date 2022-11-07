Time-travelling "bite-sized" FPS Chop Goblins is the next game from Dusk's dev

I don’t know about you, but a hectic working and family schedule means my time for games is way more limited than it used to be. That’s why I’m intrigued by Chop Goblins, a “microshooter” from Dusk and Gloomwood developer David Szymanski that’s coming to Steam on January 2nd, 2023. Szymanski says Chop Goblins’ campaign can be finished within a single sitting of around 30 minutes. Appropriately enough, it’s all about time travel.

Chop Goblins puts you in the slightly dodgy shoes of someone who’s broken into the local museum to rummage amongst the artefacts inside, only to accidentally free the titular nasty goblins from a trunk in the basement. Favourite goblin pastimes include chopping all and sundry up with meat cleavers, so you’ll have to track them down and put them down. Szymanski’s crammed a bunch of distinct time periods into the FPS game to pursue the chop goblins through, from the present day to 1800s Transylvania, ancient Greece, and the near future.

There are five distinct weapons to take with you on your time-hopping, goblin-chasing shenanigans, too. These range from an antique flintlock to an automatic stake gun dubbed Vlad. Guess that’s in the Transylvanian level. It’s not just the standard chop goblins you’ll be up against either, as Szymanski’s thrown in a mix of enemy types, and some bosses to tackle. Even though it’s a short game, Chop Goblins has some secrets to find, and there’ll be leaderboards and achievements as well.

Chop Goblins hits Steam on January 2nd, 2023. If you own a time machine, you’ve probably already finished it a few times by now.