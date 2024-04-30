Todd Howard says Starfield's Shattered Space DLC arrives "in the fall", update fixing stupid map "really soon"

Wow, remember Starfield? I do, just about, although any interest in it feels like a distant dream now. But not to Todd Howard! The Bethesboss had a chat with Kinda Funny and confirmed that Shattered Space, the first big DLC for the brave little space RPG that could, has a release window of "in the fall". Shattered Space adds new locations and stories and gear, and is the sort of DLC that was announced before the game came out, and you got it bundled with some of the super mega hyper awesome pre-order editions (you can still get it bundled with the Starfield Premium Edition if you want to spend an extra 30 quid).

Before that, though, Howard says we should expect (via VGC via the video) "a big update that's coming really soon", and that "we redid the map stuff, so we have some city map stuff." This is the literal first thing I complained about when I reviewed Starfield. Vindication! This is one of a number of changes teased on Starfield's Reddit community at the end of last year.

Starfield is in some ways a ship being built as it flies. Bethesda announced that it would get updates every six weeks from this February (a climb down from the early approach of telling individual Steam reviewers that they were just playing the game wrong). The most recent update went into beta at the start of the month, and included some small quality of life patches and the ability to make weird faces in photo mode.

Could Starfield pull off a No Man's Sky? Dunno. Maybe. I think mod interest could be a biggie - despite one prominent modder giving up on a multiplayer mod due to Starfield being too boring, the entire modding scene isn't dead, and official mod support isn't out yet. So, perhaps there's life in the old spaceship yet. The map update along could honestly be a game changer for me. Literally.