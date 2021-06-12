If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

3

Trackmania Royal mode would like some of that Fall Guys action

And it's out now
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Editor-in-chief
Published on
A Trackmania logo with summery car alongside.

The more Trackmania games are released, the more I forget that Trackmania exists. I had even forgotten that the most recently was called, simply, Trackmania.

Perhaps my increasing apathy is what prompted the creation of Trackmania Royal mode, which adds spinning pads on plastic platforms which knock you into water, and which looks a lot like Fall Guys.

Here's the trailer from tonight's Ubisoft Forward pre-show:

As a set of additions to the game, I'm into it. Royal mode is designed for team play, where the last team standing is the winner. It adds bouncy water, plastic blocks, animated items (which I'm surprised to realise it didn't have already), and a summery theme of track parts to build with.

Individually, great. As a combination, yeah, it seems a lot like Fall Guys when you see cars edging their way around spinning wheels. I don't really begrudge that, either: Trackmania has always been great, and ultimately a physics game about getting to the end of an obstacle course, and I welcome whatever brings it greater success.

Trackmania Royal is available to play now via the free Trackmania Starter Access, and Trackmania itself is available from Uplay.

E3 2021 runs June 12th-15th, with more events around it. Please see our E3 stream schedule for more, genuinely useful information on the whole virtual shebang, and visit our E3 2021 hub to stay up to date on the news.

Tagged With

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Editor-in-chief

Graham is to blame for all this.

Join the Rock Paper Shotgun supporter program

Sign up today and get access to more articles like these, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and help us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

We love having a friendly, positive and constructive community - you lot are great - and we want to keep it like that. Our main commenting rule is "be excellent to each other". Please see our code of conduct, where you can find out what "be excellent" means. TL;DR? Respect others, think before you post, and be prepared for puns.

More News

Latest Articles

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch