Try a free month of RPS Premium this September

Hello folks. If you've been wondering whether to take the plunge on an RPS Premium subscription, I have some excellent news for you. This September, we're running a free month trial for our Premium supporter tier, which means no more ads, extra exclusive articles every week, free game keys and more.

All you need to do is use the promotion code RPSFreeMonth when you sign up for a monthly Premium subscription. You should give it a try! It's nice here.

To start your free month trial, you'll need to follow the steps to sign up for a month of Premium like normal. When you get to the payment page, just add the promo code RPSFreeMonth into the appropriate box. You'll still need to pop in some payment details for it to go through (sorry about that), but you can turn off auto-renew and cancel at any time before your free month is up, and still receive all the Premium supporter benefits until the end of the trial period.

To cancel your sub or turn-off auto-renew, just go to your Reedpop ID account, go to the Subscriptions tab and select the "Manage (Via Stripe)" box next to your RPS sub. There, you should see a nice big 'Cancel plan' button. Easy peasy.

This free trial code expires on September 30th, so make sure to make the most of it while you can.

If you decide to give our Premium supporter tier a go, thank you! You can expect lots of neat benefits, including three extra articles every week (and access to hundreds more supporter only articles in the process), Sin Vega's weekly Scout Report column that recommends under-the-radar indie games, ad-free browsing, access to free game keys (while stocks last), a monthly letter from the editor (that's me), and a lovely purple 'Supporter' commenting flair when chatting with other readers around the site. I'm also going to be doing another call for some Ask RPS questions from supporters soon, so you can watch out for that as well.

Thank you also to everyone who is already a paid-up Premium supporter as well - your continued support of the site means the world to us, and if you have any feedback about how we can make it better for you, please do let us know in the comments below. Equally, if you have any questions about the free trial, pop them in there as well and I'll do my best to answer them all. Thank you again, and enjoy your free month of being an RPS Premium supporter.