Tunic's soundtrack is a shot of synth to soothe the soul

Lots of people (Katharine) said how much they liked Tunic. An isometric action game about a fox dressed as Zelda who goes an ickle wickle adventure. How good could it really be? Good apparently. Fine, sorry Tunic fans (mainly Katharine) I was very wrong.

Brendy's Tunic review (oh, and sorry Brendy) goes into why the game is an isometric treat. But there's another thing I'd like to highlight: the music. It's a magnificent work companion or study aid or meditative ascent to nirvana enabler.