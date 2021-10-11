Ubisoft holding Riders Republic trial day tomorrow

Ahead of its full launch later this month, Ubisoft are inviting PC peeps to try open-world xtreme sports game Riders Republic for free this week. The 'PC Play Day' starts tomorrow morning, and you can preload it now to be ready once the lights turn green. I've heard some good things about the game, though this trial is only on the Ubisoft Connect client, boooo.

Riders Republic is made by Ubisoft Annecy, the studio behind open-world xtreme wintersport game Steep. This seems to have a fair bit in common, though this time the kewlsports to stunt and race around in are mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, wingsuiting, and... rocket-powered wingsuiting as some sort of human fighter plane? That can't be safe.

Vidman Colm played a few hours of an early build earlier this year, and quite enjoyed it (annoying NPCs aside). Big fan of the mountain biking in particular, which I will say interests me. As mostly a road cyclist myself (with a wee bit of gravel), the downhill speeds and stunts of mountain biking are alarming and enthralling to me so I do like doing it safely inside video games.

To get into the trial, you can't search for it on Ubisoft Connect because that would be too easy. No, go to this website to add it to your game library, then head into the client to download. Or do it all in-client by heading to the Games tab, going into the "Free games" section, selecting "Riders Republic - PC Play Day", clicking on "Add to My Games", and then you can get the download rolling. Wouldn't be this much faff on Steam, would it. The PC Play Day client is a 23.73GB download. For us in the UK, the trial starts at 8am on Tuesday.

Riders Republic is due to launch on October 28th, hitting the Ubistore and Epic Games Store with a £50 price tag. Yep, it's another Ubigame skipping Steam (for now?). It'll also be covered by an Ubisoft+ subscription but man, that seems so overpriced compared to Xbox Game Pass. I'm curious: are you on U+, reader dear?