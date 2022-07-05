Ubisoft to re-reveal Skull And Bones this Thursday, and Ubisoft Forward returns in September

Ubisoft Forward is returning this September. Ubisoft's very own not-E3 livestream will "reveal updates and news on multiple games and projects", Ubisoft say. Before that - on this Thursday July 7th, even - the publisher are going to broadcast an in-depth look on their lost-at-sea live service pirate 'em up Skull And Bones.

Here's what Skull And Bones looked like when we last saw it back in 2018:

It'll have changed a lot since then, however. A post on the Ubisoft news site says that Thursday will offer "an in-depth look at the upcoming open world multiplayer pirate game inspired by the Indian Ocean during the Golden Age of Piracy." It'll be broadcast on YouTube and Twitch on July 7th at 11am PT/7pm BST/8pm CEST.

Ubisoft Forward, meanwhile, will be streamed online, also on YouTube and Twitch, on September 10th at noon PT/8pm BST/9pm CEST. That's where we should get updates on Ubisoft's various other projects, of which there are many. I've no idea what will be at the show, but you'd hope to see more of Avatar: Frontiers Of Pandora, given it's due this year. The Prince Of Persia: Sands Of Time remake also, and the much delayed The Settlers comeback. Plus, presumably there will be something Far Cry and Assassin's Creed shaped, even if only new expansions for previous games.

Longer bets would be something on the stealth announced Splinter Cell remake or the open world Star Wars game. The lose-your-house bets might be the live service Assassin's Creed Infinity or, ha ha, Beyond Good & Evil 2.

Given Skull And Bones has also had its own eight-year odyssey with a reportedly troubled development, maybe anything is possible. I'm looking forward to seeing what that game even is now when Ubisoft show it again on Thursday.