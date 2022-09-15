Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection gets a trailer, system specs and confirmed release date

Last week, a hastily removed update to the Epic Games Store page for Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection revealed that the two-game bundle would launch on October 19th. Today, Sony confirmed the news and outlined the graphical improvements and new quality-of-life features included.

The PC port is being handled by Iron Galaxy, and will support 4K resolutions, ultrawide monitors, and come with a stack of graphics customisation options not in the original console releases. Those include settings for texture and model quality, anisotropic filtering, shadows, reflections and ambient occlusion. The games will also have a "reimagined UI" and remappable controls.

A post with the news on the PlayStation blog also includes system requirements for the game. The recommended specs, which should deliver 30fps at 1080p, are an Intel i7-4770 or AMD Ryzen 5 1500X with an Nvidia GTX 1060 and 16GB of RAM. If you want to hit 60fps, they recommend an Nvidia RTX 2070, and an RTX 3080 if you want 60fps at 4K resolutions.

Uncharted: Legacy Of Thieves Collection includes both Uncharted: A Thief's End, the last game in the series to star Nathan Drake as a protagonist, and spin-off Uncharted: The Lost Legacy. Both games will be available in the bundle via the Epic Games Store and Steam.

While these are the first Naughty Dog games to ever come to PC, they won't be the last. Sony previously announced that The Last Of Us: Part 1 remake, which released on PlayStation 5 earlier this month, would come to PC sometime soon afterwards.