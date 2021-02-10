Valheim cheats: how to enable console commands, use creative mode, spawn items, and more

Valheim, like most survival games, gives players a console from which they can enter various commands and cheats allowing you to control almost every aspect of the game, from teleportation to god mode to item spawning.

Our Valheim cheats and console commands list will show you how to use the console and unlock cheat codes, along with an explanation of every console command available. We've also detailed every single spawn item command that we know to be available in Valheim.

On this page:

How to use the Valheim console (post-patch)

For Valheim version 0.148.6 and later, the console is disabled by default. To use the console, first open up your Steam library, right-click on Valheim and select properties. In the Launch Options box at the bottom, type in "-console". then close the window and launch Valheim.

Now you'll find that you can use the console. To open the Valheim console, tap F5 on your keyboard.

To enable cheats in Valheim, type "devcommands" (without quotes) into the console and hit Enter. You'll see a message come up saying "Cheats: True". After that, you can use any of the below console commands as you like.

If you're on a server you'll need to be an admin to use the console. Our Valheim dedicated server guide will teach you how to do this.

Some console commands can be used without typing in "devcommands", such as "save", "ping", and "lodbias". But for the game-changing commands you need to enable cheats first.

Now let's take a closer look at all the cheats you can use in the Valheim console.

Valheim cheats and console commands list

Below is a comprehensive list of all Valheim cheats and console commands, separated into different categories such as creative mode, multiplayer, teleporting, and more.

Basic Valheim cheats:

devcommands - Toggles access to cheat commands on/off.

- Toggles access to cheat commands on/off. help - Prints a list of possible commands.

- Prints a list of possible commands. save - Forces the game to save.

- Forces the game to save. ping - Pings the server and prints the delay in milliseconds.

Valheim cheats for creative mode and building:

spawn [ItemName] [Amount] [Level] - Spawns specified item. More info.

- Spawns specified item. More info. debugmode - Toggles Creative Mode on/off. More info.

- Toggles Creative Mode on/off. More info. god - Toggles God Mode on/off (invulnerable, one-hit-kill).

- Toggles God Mode on/off (invulnerable, one-hit-kill). ghost - Toggle Ghost Mode on/off (enemies ignore you).

- Toggle Ghost Mode on/off (enemies ignore you). freefly - Toggles freefly drone camera view on/off.

Valheim console commands for multiplayer:

kick [name/ip/userID] - Kicks the specified player from the server.

- Kicks the specified player from the server. ban [name/ip/userID] - Bans the specified player from the server.

- Bans the specified player from the server. unban [name/ip/userID] - Unbans the specified player.

- Unbans the specified player. banned - Prints a list of players banned from this server.

Valheim cheats for teleporting:

pos - Prints the coordinates of your current position.

- Prints the coordinates of your current position. goto [x],[z] OR goto [x],[y],[z] - Teleports you to specified coordinates.

OR - Teleports you to specified coordinates. location - Sets new spawn location.

Valheim cheats for characters:

heal - Heals you to full Health.

- Heals you to full Health. puke - Resets fullness/hunger, returning you to default Health/Stamina.

- Resets fullness/hunger, returning you to default Health/Stamina. raiseskill [skill] [amount] - Increases the level of specified skill by specified amount.

- Increases the level of specified skill by specified amount. resetskill [skill] - Sets specified skill level to 0.

- Sets specified skill level to 0. resetcharacter - Resets your character's skills and inventory.

- Resets your character's skills and inventory. hair - Permanently removes your hair.

- Permanently removes your hair. beard - Permanently removes your beard.

- Permanently removes your beard. model [0-1] - Switches character model from masculine to feminine.

Valheim cheats for world:

exploremap - Explores the entire map, removing all fog of war.

- Explores the entire map, removing all fog of war. resetmap - Resets map exploration, clearing ALL previously explored areas.

- Resets map exploration, clearing ALL previously explored areas. wind [angle 0-360] [intensity 0-1] - Sets wind to specified angle/intensity.

- Sets wind to specified angle/intensity. resetwind - Resets the wind to default.

Valheim cheats for time:

tod [0-1] - Sets time of day. 0 and 1 are both midnight. 0.5 is noon.

- Sets time of day. 0 and 1 are both midnight. 0.5 is noon. tod -1 - Resets time of day to default.

- Resets time of day to default. skiptime [seconds] - Skips forward, changing day number and time of day.

- Skips forward, changing day number and time of day. sleep - Skips forward one day.

Valheim cheats for enemies:

killall - Kills all nearby enemies.

- Kills all nearby enemies. tame - Tames all nearby tameable creatures.

- Tames all nearby tameable creatures. removedrops - Removes all item drops nearby.

Valheim cheats for events:

event [name] - Starts the specified event, e.g. "event wolves".

- Starts the specified event, e.g. "event wolves". stopevent - Stops the current event.

- Stops the current event. randomevent - Starts a random event.

Valheim misc cheats:

players [num] - Sets difficulty scaling based on number of players. 1 player = none. 0 resets.

- Sets difficulty scaling based on number of players. 1 player = none. 0 resets. ffsmooth [0-1] - Sets smoothing of the freefly camera.

- Sets smoothing of the freefly camera. setkey [name] - Sets new global key.

- Sets new global key. resetkeys [name] - Resets the specified key.

- Resets the specified key. listkeys - Lists all global keys.

- Lists all global keys. env [env] - Sets debug environment.

- Sets debug environment. resetenv - Resets the debug environment.

- Resets the debug environment. dpsdebug - Toggles damage-per-second debug overlay on/off.

- Toggles damage-per-second debug overlay on/off. info - Prints system info (render threading mode and allocated memory).

- Prints system info (render threading mode and allocated memory). lodbias [0-5] - Sets draw distance. If number left blank, prints current draw distance.

Valheim Creative Mode controls

To turn on Creative Mode in Valheim, type "debugmode" (without the quotes) into the console. You'll need to have enabled cheats by typing in "devcommands" first.

With Creative Mode enabled, you can:

Hit "Z" to toggle Flying Mode;

Hit "K" to kill all nearby enemies;

Hit "B" to toggle No Placement Cost Mode.

With No Placement Cost enabled, you can repair your tools and equipment without the use of a Workbench; and you can also craft anything in the game for free!

This makes Creative Mode a much more user-friendly way of spawning in items than the much less intuitive "spawn" command (covered below).

Valheim Spawn Item list

To spawn an item in Valheim, type "spawn" without the quotes into the console, followed by the type of entity you want to spawn, and then the amount, and finally the level, if applicable.

For example, if you were to type in "spawn Boar 5 3", then 5 Boars would spawn in front of you, each of them level 3 (2-star).

Alternatively, I could type in "spawn Coins 100", then 100 coins would appear on the floor in front of me.

Below is a full list of all the known item/entity codes you can use with the spawn command in Valheim. I'd highly recommend you search (Ctrl+F) for the item you're after.

Bosses (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Eikthyr

gd_king

Bonemass

Dragon

GoblinKing

Enemies (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Blob

BlobElite

Boar

Boar_piggy

Crow

Deathsquito

Deer

Draugr

Draugr_Elite

Draugr_Ranged

Fenring

Ghost

Goblin

GoblinArcher

GoblinBrute

GoblinClub

GoblinHelmet

GoblinLegband

GoblinLoin

GoblinShaman

GoblinShoulders

GoblinSpear

GoblinSword

GoblinTorch

GoblinTotem

Greydwarf

Greydwarf_Elite

Greydwarf_Root

Greydwarf_Shaman

Greyling

Leech

Lox

Neck

Seagal

Serpent

Skeleton

Skeleton_Poison

StoneGolem

Surtling

Troll

Valkyrie

Wolf

Wolf_cub

Wraith

NPCs (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Haldor

Vehicles (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Cart

Raft

Karve

VikingShip

Trailership

Food (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Bread

BloodPudding

Blueberries

Carrot

CarrotSoup

Cloudberry

CookedLoxMeat

CookedMeat

FishCooked

Honey

Mushroom

MushroomBlue

MushroomYellow

NeckTailGrilled

Raspberry

QueensJam

Sausages

SerpentMeatCooked

SerpentStew

Turnip

TurnipStew

Meads & Mead Bases (Valheim Spawn Item list):

MeadBaseFrostResist

MeadBaseHealthMedium

MeadBaseHealthMinor

MeadBasePoisonResist

MeadBaseStaminaMedium

MeadBaseStaminaMinor

MeadBaseTasty

MeadFrostResist

MeadHealthMedium

MeadHealthMinor

MeadPoisonResist

MeadStaminaMedium

MeadStaminaMinor

MeadTasty

Crafting Items (Valheim Spawn Item list):

Amber

AmberPearl

AncientSeed

Barley

BarleyFlour

BarleyWine

BarleyWineBase

BeechSeeds

BlackMetal

BlackMetalScrap

Bloodbag

BoneFragments

Bronze

BronzeNails

BoneFragments

CarrotSeeds

Chitin

Coal

Coins

Copper

CopperOre

CryptKey

Crystal

Dandelion

DeerHide

DragonEgg

DragonTear

ElderBark

Entrails

Feathers

FineWood

FirCone

FishingBait

FishRaw

FishWraps

Flametal

FlametalOre

Flax

Flint

FreezeGland

GreydwarfEye

Guck

HardAntler

Iron

IronNails

IronOre

IronScrap

LeatherScraps

LinenThread

LoxMeat

LoxPelt

LoxPie

Needle

Obsidian

Ooze

PineCone

QueenBee

Ruby

SerpentScale

SharpeningStone

Silver

SilverNecklace

SilverOre

Stone

SurtlingCore

Thistle

Tin

TinOre

TrollHide

TurnipSeeds

WitheredBone

WolfFang

WolfPelt

Wood

YmirRemains

NeckTail

RawMeat

Resin

RoundLog

SerpentMeat

YagluthDrop

Weapons (Valheim Spawn Item list):

AtgeirBlackmetal

AtgeirBronze

AtgeirIron

Battleaxe

Bow

BowDraugrFang

BowFineWood

BowHuntsman

KnifeBlackMetal

KnifeChitin

KnifeCopper

KnifeFlint

MaceBronze

MaceIron

MaceNeedle

MaceSilver

ShieldBanded

ShieldBlackmetal

ShieldBlackmetalTower

ShieldBronzeBuckler

ShieldIronSquare

ShieldIronTower

ShieldKnight

ShieldSerpentscale

ShieldSilver

ShieldWood

ShieldWoodTower

SledgeIron

SledgeStagbreaker

SpearBronze

SpearChitin

SpearElderbark

SpearFlint

SpearWolfFang

SwordBlackmetal

SwordBronze

SwordCheat

SwordIron

SwordIronFire

SwordSilver

Tankard

TankardOdin

Club

Torch

Armor (Valheim Spawn Item list):

ArmorBronzeChest

ArmorBronzeLegs

ArmorIronChest

ArmorIronLegs

ArmorLeatherChest

ArmorLeatherLegs

ArmorPaddedCuirass

ArmorPaddedGreaves

ArmorRagsChest

ArmorRagsLegs

ArmorTrollLeatherChest

ArmorTrollLeatherLegs

ArmorWolfChest

ArmorWolfLegs

CapeDeerHide

CapeLinen

CapeLox

CapeOdin

CapeTest

CapeTrollHide

CapeWolf

HelmetBronze

HelmetDrake

HelmetDverger

HelmetIron

HelmetLeather

HelmetOdin

HelmetPadded

HelmetTrollLeather

HelmetYule

AxeBronze

AxeFlint

AxeIron

AxeStone

AxeBlackMetal

PickaxeAntler

PickaxeBronze

PickaxeIron

PickaxeStone

Cultivator

FishingRod

Hammer

Hoe

Arrows (Valheim Spawn Item list):

ArrowBronze

ArrowFire

ArrowFlint

ArrowFrost

ArrowIron

ArrowNeedle

ArrowObsidian

ArrowPoison

ArrowSilver

ArrowWood

Spawners (Valheim Spawn Item list):

BonePileSpawner

Spawner_Blob

Spawner_BlobElite

Spawner_Boar

Spawner_Draugr

Spawner_Draugr_Elite

Spawner_Draugr_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged

Spawner_Draugr_Ranged_Noise

Spawner_Draugr_respawn_30

Spawner_DraugrPile

Spawner_Fenring

Spawner_Fish4

Spawner_Ghost

Spawner_Goblin

Spawner_GoblinArcher

Spawner_GoblinBrute

Spawner_GoblinShaman

Spawner_Greydwarf

Spawner_Greydwarf_Elite

Spawner_Greydwarf_Shaman

Spawner_GreydwarfNest

Spawner_Hatchling

Spawner_imp

Spawner_imp_respawn

Spawner_Leech_cave

Spawner_Location_Elite

Spawner_Location_Greydwarf

Spawner_Location_Shaman

Spawner_Skeleton

Spawner_Skeleton_night_noarcher

Spawner_Skeleton_poison

Spawner_Skeleton_respawn_30

Spawner_StoneGolem

Spawner_Troll

Spawner_Wraith

Trophies (Valheim Spawn Item list):

TrophyBlob

TrophyBoar

TrophyBonemass

TrophyDeathsquito

TrophyDeer

TrophyDragonQueen

TrophyDraugr

TrophyDraugrElite

TrophyDraugrFem

TrophyEikthyr

TrophyFenring

TrophyForestTroll

TrophyFrostTroll

TrophyGoblin

TrophyGoblinBrute

TrophyGoblinKing

TrophyGoblinShaman

TrophyGreydwarf

TrophyGreydwarfBrute

TrophyGreydwarfShaman

TrophyHatchling

TrophyLeech

TrophyLox

TrophyNeck

TrophySerpent

TrophySGolem

TrophySkeleton

TrophySkeletonPoison

TrophySurtling

TrophyTheElder

TrophyWolf

TrophyWraithTrophyBlob

TrophyBoar

TrophyBonemass

TrophyDeathsquito

TrophyDeer

TrophyDragonQueen

TrophyDraugr

TrophyDraugrElite

TrophyDraugrFem

TrophyEikthyr

TrophyFenring

TrophyForestTroll

TrophyFrostTroll

TrophyGoblin

TrophyGoblinBrute

TrophyGoblinKing

TrophyGoblinShaman

TrophyGreydwarf

TrophyGreydwarfBrute

TrophyGreydwarfShaman

TrophyHatchling

TrophyLeech

TrophyLox

TrophyNeck

TrophySerpent

TrophySGolem

TrophySkeleton

TrophySkeletonPoison

TrophySurtling

TrophyTheElder

TrophyWolf

TrophyWraith

Special Items (Valheim Spawn Item list):

BeltStrength

Wishbone

HelmetDverger

Misc (Valheim Spawn Item list):

GlowingMushroom

ancientbarkspear_projectile

aoe_nova

barrell

bed

bee_aoe

beech_log

beech_log_half

Beech_Sapling

Beech_small1

Beech_small2

Beech_Stub

Beech1

Beehive

Birch_log

Birch_log_half

Birch1

Birch1_aut

Birch2

Birch2_aut

BirchStub

blastfurnace

blob_aoe

BlueberryBush

boar_ragdoll

BombOoze

bonemass_aoe

bonemass_throw_projectile

bonfire

BossStone_Bonemass

BossStone_DragonQueen

BossStone_Eikthyr

BossStone_TheElder

BossStone_Yagluth

bow_projectile

bow_projectile_fire

bow_projectile_frost

bow_projectile_needle

bow_projectile_poison

bronzespear_projectile

bucket

Bush01

Bush01_heath

Bush02_en

CargoCrate

CastleKit_braided_box01

CastleKit_groundtorch

CastleKit_groundtorch_green

CastleKit_groundtorch_unlit

CastleKit_pot03

Chain

charcoal_kiln

Chest

CloudberryBush

cultivate

dead_deer

Deathsquito_sting

deer_ragdoll

DeerGodExplosion

DG_Cave

DG_ForestCrypt

DG_GoblinCamp

DG_MeadowsFarm

DG_MeadowsVillage

DG_SunkenCrypt

digg

digg_v2

dragon_ice_projectile

draugr_arrow

draugr_bow_projectile

Draugr_elite_ragdoll

Draugr_ranged_ragdoll

Draugr_ragdoll

draugr_axe

draugr_bow

draugr_sword

eikthyr_ragdoll

dragoneggcup

dungeon_forestcrypt_door

dungeon_sunkencrypt_irongate

eventzone_bonemass

eventzone_eikthyr

eventzone_gdking

eventzone_goblinking

eventzone_moder

EvilHeart_Forest

EvilHeart_Swamp

Fenring_ragdoll

fermenter

fire_pit

FireFlies

FirTree

FirTree_log

FirTree_log_half

FirTree_oldLog

FirTree_Sapling

FirTree_small

FirTree_small_dead

FirTree_Stub

Fish1

Fish2

Fish3

Fish4_cave

FishingRodFloat

FishingRodFloatProjectile

Flies

flintspear_projectile

ForestTroll_ragdoll

forge

forge_ext1

forge_ext2

forge_ext3

forge_ext4

forge_ext5

forge_ext6

gdking_Ragdoll

gdking_root_projectile

goblin_banner

goblin_bed

Goblin_Dragdoll

goblin_fence

goblin_pole

goblin_pole_small

goblin_roof_45d

goblin_roof_45d_corner

goblin_roof_cap

goblin_stairs

goblin_stepladder

goblin_totempole

goblin_woodwall_1m

goblin_woodwall_2m

goblin_woodwall_2m_ribs

GoblinArmband

GoblinBrute_ArmGuard

GoblinBrute_Attack

GoblinBrute_Backbones

GoblinBrute_ExecutionerCap

GoblinBrute_HipCloth

GoblinBrute_LegBones

GoblinBrute_ragdoll

GoblinBrute_RageAttack

GoblinBrute_ShoulderGuard

GoblinBrute_Taunt

GoblinKing_ragdoll

goblinking_totemholder

GoblinShaman_attack_poke

GoblinShaman_Headdress_antlers

GoblinShaman_Headdress_feathers

GoblinShaman_projectile_fireball

GoblinShaman_protect_aoe

GoblinShaman_ragdoll

GoblinShaman_Staff_Bones

GoblinShaman_Staff_Feathers

GoblinSpear_projectile

Greydwarf_elite_ragdoll

Greydwarf_ragdoll

Greydwarf_Shaman_ragdoll

Greydwarf_throw_projectile

Greyling_ragdoll

guard_stone

guard_stone_test

GuckSack

GuckSack_small

Hatchling

hatchling_cold_projectile

Hatchling_ragdoll

HealthUpgrade_Bonemass

HealthUpgrade_GDKing

hearth

HeathRockPillar

HeathRockPillar_frac

highstone

highstone_frac

horizontal_web

HugeRoot1

ice_rock1

ice_rock1_frac

ice1

IceBlocker

Imp_fireball_projectile

iron_grate

itemstand

itemstandh

Leech_cave

Leviathan

LocationProxy

loot_chest_stone

loot_chest_wood

LootSpawner_pineforest

lox_ragdoll

lox_stomp_aoe_OLD

marker01

marker02

MineRock_Copper

MineRock_Iron

MineRock_Meteorite

MineRock_Obsidian

MineRock_Stone

MineRock_Tin

MountainGraveStone01

mud_road

mudpile

mudpile_beacon

mudpile_frac

mudpile_old

mudpile2

mudpile2_frac

Neck_Ragdoll

Oak_log

Oak_log_half

Oak1

OakStub

odin

OLD_wood_roof

OLD_wood_roof_icorner

OLD_wood_roof_ocorner

OLD_wood_roof_top

OLD_wood_wall_roof

oozebomb_explosion

oozebomb_projectile

path

paved_road

Pickable_Barley

Pickable_Barley_Wild

Pickable_BogIronOre

Pickable_Branch

Pickable_Carrot

Pickable_Dandelion

Pickable_DolmenTreasure

Pickable_DragonEgg

Pickable_Flax

Pickable_Flax_Wild

Pickable_Flint

Pickable_ForestCryptRandom

Pickable_ForestCryptRemains01

Pickable_ForestCryptRemains02

Pickable_ForestCryptRemains03

Pickable_ForestCryptRemains04

Pickable_Item

Pickable_Meteorite

Pickable_MountainRemains01_buried

Pickable_Mushroom

Pickable_Mushroom_blue

Pickable_Mushroom_yellow

Pickable_Obsidian

Pickable_RandomFood

Pickable_SeedCarrot

Pickable_SeedTurnip

Pickable_Stone

Pickable_SunkenCryptRandom

Pickable_SurtlingCoreStand

Pickable_Thistle

Pickable_Tin

Pickable_Turnip

piece_artisanstation

piece_banner01

piece_banner02

piece_banner03

piece_banner04

piece_banner05

piece_bed02

piece_beehive

piece_bench01

piece_brazierceiling01

piece_cauldron

piece_chair

piece_chair02

piece_chest

piece_chest_private

piece_chest_wood

piece_cookingstation

piece_gift1

piece_gift2

piece_gift3

piece_groundtorch

piece_groundtorch_green

piece_groundtorch_wood

piece_jackoturnip

piece_maypole

piece_sharpstakes

piece_spinningwheel

piece_stonecutter

piece_table

piece_throne01

piece_walltorch

piece_workbench

piece_workbench_ext1

piece_workbench_ext2

piece_workbench_ext3

piece_workbench_ext4

piece_xmastree

PineTree

Pinetree_01

Pinetree_01_Stub

PineTree_log

PineTree_log_half

PineTree_log_halfOLD

PineTree_logOLD

PineTree_Sapling

Player

Player_ragdoll

Player_ragdoll_old

Player_tombstone

PlayerUnarmed

portal

portal_wood

projectile_beam

projectile_chitinharpoon

projectile_meteor

projectile_wolffang

raise

RaspberryBush

replant

Rock_3

Rock_3_frac

Rock_4

Rock_4_plains

Rock_7

Rock_destructible

Rock_destructible_test

rock1_mountain

rock1_mountain_frac

rock2_heath

rock2_heath_frac

rock2_mountain

rock2_mountain_frac

rock3_mountain

rock3_mountain_frac

rock3_silver

rock3_silver_frac

rock4_coast

rock4_coast_frac

rock4_copper

rock4_copper_frac

rock4_forest

rock4_forest_frac

rock4_heath

rock4_heath_frac

RockFinger

RockFinger_frac

RockFingerBroken

RockFingerBroken_frac

rockformation1

RockThumb

RockThumb_frac

root07

root08

root11

root12

rug_deer

rug_fur

rug_wolf

sapling_barley

sapling_carrot

sapling_flax

sapling_seedcarrot

sapling_seedturnip

sapling_turnip

shaman_attack_aoe

shaman_heal_aoe

ship_construction

shipwreck_karve_bottomboards

shipwreck_karve_bow

shipwreck_karve_chest

shipwreck_karve_dragonhead

shipwreck_karve_stern

shipwreck_karve_sternpost

shrub_2

shrub_2_heath

sign

sign_notext

silvervein

silvervein_frac

skeleton_bow

skeleton_mace

Skeleton_NoArcher

skeleton_sword

Skull1

Skull2

sledge_aoe

smelter

stake_wall

StaminaUpgrade_Greydwarf

StaminaUpgrade_Troll

StaminaUpgrade_Wraith

StatueCorgi

StatueDeer

StatueEvil

StatueHare

StatueSeed

stone_arch

stone_floor

stone_floor_2x2

stone_pile

stone_pillar

stone_stair

stone_wall_1x1

stone_wall_2x1

stone_wall_4x2

stoneblock_fracture

stonechest

stonegolem_attack1_spike

StoneGolem_clubs

StoneGolem_hat

Stonegolem_ragdoll

StoneGolem_spikes

stubbe

stubbe_spawner

sunken_crypt_gate

SwampTree1

SwampTree1_log

SwampTree1_Stub

SwampTree2

SwampTree2_darkland

SwampTree2_log

TentaRoot

tentaroot_attack

tolroko_flyer

TrainingDummy

TreasureChest_blackforest

TreasureChest_fCrypt

TreasureChest_forestcrypt

TreasureChest_heath

TreasureChest_meadows

TreasureChest_meadows_buried

TreasureChest_mountains

TreasureChest_plains_stone

TreasureChest_sunkencrypt

TreasureChest_swamp

TreasureChest_trollcave

troll_groundslam_aoe

troll_log_swing_h

troll_log_swing_v

Troll_ragdoll

troll_throw_projectile

tunnel_web

turf_roof

turf_roof_top

turf_roof_wall

VegvisirShard_Bonemass

vertical_web

vines

widestone

widestone_frac

windmill

Wolf_Ragdoll

wood_beam

wood_beam_1

wood_beam_26

wood_beam_45

wood_door

wood_dragon1

wood_fence

wood_floor

wood_floor_1x1

wood_gate

wood_ledge

wood_pole

wood_pole_log

wood_pole_log_4

wood_pole2

wood_roof

wood_roof_45

wood_roof_icorner

wood_roof_icorner_45

wood_roof_ocorner

wood_roof_ocorner_45

wood_roof_top

wood_roof_top_45

wood_stack

wood_stair

wood_stepladder

wood_wall_half

wood_wall_log

wood_wall_log_4x0.5

wood_wall_roof

wood_wall_roof_45

wood_wall_roof_top

wood_wall_roof_top_45

woodiron_beam

woodiron_pole

woodwall

wraith_melee

There we have it: every cheat and console command in Valheim ready for you to use. But if you're looking for some more... legitimate... knowledge of the game, then be sure to check out our guide on using and upgrading the Workbench!