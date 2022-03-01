Valheim's frost caves are now open for spelunking

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Viking survival saga Valheim gets even chillier today as players gain access to some mysterious ice caves up in the mountains. Apparently, there's something howling out there? Probably a friendly dog trying to say hello and absolutely nothing to worry about. The patch also optimises for Steam Deck and controller support, perfect for when you want to get cosy in your bed before spelunking into the frosty depths searching for your definitely friendly new companion. Down in the caves there's all sorts of treasure to uncover in the form of new content. Enemies, armour, weapons - you know, cave stuff. If you want a full breakdown of everything that's been added, you can find the patch notes over on Valheim's Steam page. teasing content for the upcoming Mistlands biome, this time with a rather snazzy looking bronze-scaled hare. It looks very wise with its little beard. I would take advice from this hare. They shared some more information on all that back at the beginning of February to kick off their birthday celebrations. I love a good month-long birthday bash.
