If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Vampire Survivors is getting DLC inspired by Japanese folklore next week

Also inspired by anime
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
A player levitates in a snowy field surrounded by Japanese-inspired monsters in Vampire Survivors' first DLC Legacy Of The Moonspell.

Vampire Survivors' development seemed to rocket across 2022, with 1.0 of the vast, inexpensive bullet hell arriving in October. If you still hunger for more, then fret not, more is still coming. Vampire Survivors: Legacy of the Moonspell is coming on December 15th, and it's a DLC that will add a new new stage, 8 new characters and 13 new weapons.

Watch on YouTube

Legacy Of The Moonspell is set in a realm where the Moon never sets, which presumably makes it perfect for the vampires you seek. The theme is also inspired by Japanese folklore, however. You'll be battling against new enemies inspired by yokai and oni, and one of the new playable characters is described as "self-consciously a shonen protagonist."

It's hard to get a read on what the new weapons really mean. The DLC will add 13, but 4 have been revealed: Silver Wind, a staff; Four Seasons, a set of orbs which "unleash the power of the changing seasons"; Summon Night, which "drips with the darkness of the new moon"; and Mirage Robe, an enchanted kimono imbued with a vengeful spirit.

The new stage is apparently the biggest yet, with several environments inside inculding "an abandoned castle, snow covered mountain, and a yokai infested village".

Legacy Of The Moonspell is due to launch on December 15th and will cost $2 USD when it does, although there's no word on regional pricing yet. Moonspell will also require the base game to play, which costs a staggering $5/£4. You can find more screenshots on its Steam page.

Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information
Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch