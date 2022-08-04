Vampire Survivors patches in a cheat menu, so here are some of the best

Vampire Survivors patches in a cheat menu, so here are some of the bestYou spin my UI round baby, right round, like a vampire, baby
Vampire Survivors updates to 0.10.0 today, dubbed the Not One patch, and there’s a secret new unlockable menu that can really trick the game out. Your survivor can kick it old school with a whole bunch of cheat codes to enter, styled as “spells”. Get a glimpse of the cheating potential in the teaser trailer below.
Coming in the update are two new achievements, two characters, a new arcana, a fresh weapon to wield, and more bug fixes. Most interestingly though, Devs poncle have provided a list of cheat codes for Vampire Survivors’ new mode. Along with codes to change into any of the main and secret characters, there’s also some for ghosts, relics and stages. Maybe the choicest unlock is one that spins the UI around for a little while.
You can try some of them out by entering the codes below. If you don't want to know the scores then look away now:
EXTRA / JOKES
- spinnn : spins the UI for a bit
STAGES
- relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise
- honesty : unlocks Moongolow
- dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres
- rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone
- peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash
GHOSTS
- exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash
- tramezzini : unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked.
MAIN CHARACTERS
- noneladonna : Arca Ladonna
- vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna
- superladonna : Lama Ladonna
- strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho
- bioparco : Dommario
- faschiuma : Suor Clerici
- accidenti : Krochi Freetto
- crystalmakeup : Christine Davain
- yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo
- carramba : Bianca Ramba
- reset : O'Sole Meeo
- languorino : Sir Ambrojoe
RELICS
- thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Grim Grimoire
- thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Ars Gouda
- leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map
- eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard
- teleportustomars : Mindbender
- randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI
- icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Great Gospel
- thankelrond : Magic Banger
- timecompression : Sorceress Tears
- ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign
SECRET CHARACTERS
- secondevolution : Gyorunton
- earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser
- lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone
- fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio
- iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda
- pinociampino : Peppino
- highfive : Gains Boros
- ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death
Matt (RPS in Peace) thought the game was unquestionably compulsive in his early access Vampire Survivors review back in January. “Most of us are wired in such a way that watching numbers go up feels good, and there’s enough passivity baked into Vampire Survivors that comparisons to idle games aren’t unwarranted,” he said. “There’s the same basic allure of escalation, and the same brand of absurdity within its eventual cacophony of flailing axes and rainbow-hued destruction.”
Vampire Survivors is on Steam for the grand sum of £2/$3/€2. If you’re subscribed to PC Game Pass then you can find it on there too.