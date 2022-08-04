Vampire Survivors patches in a cheat menu, so here are some of the best

Vampire Survivors updates to 0.10.0 today, dubbed the Not One patch, and there’s a secret new unlockable menu that can really trick the game out. Your survivor can kick it old school with a whole bunch of cheat codes to enter, styled as “spells”. Get a glimpse of the cheating potential in the teaser trailer below.

Vampire Survivors is adding an unlockable cheat mode with its 0.10.0 update.

Coming in the update are two new achievements, two characters, a new arcana, a fresh weapon to wield, and more bug fixes. Most interestingly though, Devs poncle have provided a list of cheat codes for Vampire Survivors’ new mode. Along with codes to change into any of the main and secret characters, there’s also some for ghosts, relics and stages. Maybe the choicest unlock is one that spins the UI around for a little while.

You can try some of them out by entering the codes below. If you don't want to know the scores then look away now:

EXTRA / JOKES spinnn : spins the UI for a bit STAGES relaxenjoylife : unlocks Il Molise

honesty : unlocks Moongolow

dotgogreenacres : unlocks Green Acres

rottingpizza : unlocks The Bone Zone

peakgamedesign : unlocks Boss Rash GHOSTS exdashexoneviiq : unlocks Exdash

tramezzini : unlocks Toastie. Only works if Exdash is unlocked. MAIN CHARACTERS noneladonna : Arca Ladonna

vivaladonna : Porta Ladonna

superladonna : Lama Ladonna

strongestcharacter : Poe Ratcho

bioparco : Dommario

faschiuma : Suor Clerici

accidenti : Krochi Freetto

crystalmakeup : Christine Davain

yattapanda : Yatta Cavallo

carramba : Bianca Ramba

reset : O'Sole Meeo

languorino : Sir Ambrojoe RELICS thisshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Grim Grimoire

thistooshouldhavebeenunlockedbydefault : Ars Gouda

leadmetothecheese : Milky Way Map

eggseggseggs : Glass Vizard

teleportustomars : Mindbender

randomazzami : Randomazzo + Arcana VI

icanhearthecriesofcaptainplanet : Great Gospel

thankelrond : Magic Banger

timecompression : Sorceress Tears

ihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenitihaveseenit : Yellow Sign SECRET CHARACTERS secondevolution : Gyorunton

earrivatolarrotino : Big Trouser

lhovistoio : Cosmo Pavone

fettinepanate : Boon Marrabbio

iwillneverletyouforgetaboutme : Leda

pinociampino : Peppino

highfive : Gains Boros

ablasphemousmockery : Mask of the Red Death

Matt (RPS in Peace) thought the game was unquestionably compulsive in his early access Vampire Survivors review back in January. “Most of us are wired in such a way that watching numbers go up feels good, and there’s enough passivity baked into Vampire Survivors that comparisons to idle games aren’t unwarranted,” he said. “There’s the same basic allure of escalation, and the same brand of absurdity within its eventual cacophony of flailing axes and rainbow-hued destruction.”

Vampire Survivors is on Steam for the grand sum of £2/$3/€2. If you’re subscribed to PC Game Pass then you can find it on there too.