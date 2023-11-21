Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 has been delayed until late 2024

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 had no confirmed release date beyond the vague "2023" still listed on its Steam page. In a business update released today by publishers Focus Entertainment, however, it seems the third-person boltgunner has been delayed into the "second half of 2024".

"The game is now poised to ship in the second half of 2024, to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience," says the release. The upside is that a confirmed release date will be revealed "in early December." Wanna bet that this means it'll be announced at the Game Awards?

Focus Entertainment also note that Space Marine 2 has been wish listed over a million times, which is interesting to consider in light of where it sits on the list of top wishlisted games on Steam. Lots of people want Silksong, huh.

Space Marine 2 is the unexpected but welcome sequel to 2011's Relic-developed third-person shooter, with development duties this time handled by Saber Interactive. We've seen extended chainswording action over the past year, but haven't had the chance yet to play it ourselves.

2023 has already been a pretty big year for 40K, with the release of throwback FPS Boltgun releasing back in May to some success, and Rogue Trader, an RPG from the developers of Pathfinder, due for release on December 7th.