If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's latest trailer gives us a first look at its endless Tyranid hordes

Well, isn't this lovely?

Lieutenant Titus poses ready for violence in Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 artwork.
Image Credit: Focus Entertainment
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 offered another gameplay trailer today as part of the Warhammer Skulls Showcase, and this one finally shows off the waves of Tyranids you’ll need to stomp through in this surprise sequel. There’s a solid view of both the shooty parts and the stabby parts of combat, as our superhuman hero rips through enemies with the mechanical teeth of his chainsword. Wholesome fun below.

Everything shown off here gives me serious flashbacks to the X360/PS3 era of action games that were bursting with ultraviolent battles, washed-out colours, and big chunky characters. The bloody excess of the Gears and Gods Of War mixed with Dynasty Warriors’ endless sea of enemies, you know the sort. In fairness, the first Space Marine did come out during the same era. But as a child of those glorious days, I’m on board for everything I’ve seen of Space Marine 2 so far.

Space Marine 2 comes from the team at Saber Interactive and uses the same engine as their World War Z co-op shooter. That game certainly had an impressive number of zombies on-screen at any given moment - climbing on top of one another, raining down from the ceilings, and just scrambling toward you from every direction. You can definitely see that tech put to good use in Space Marine 2’s recent trailer, especially with the flood of aliens near the end.

The original Space Marine was also good fun. “It's immensely satisfying to hammer and Lascannon your way through a small army,” Alec Meer (RPS in peace) wrote in his Space Marine review, “then proudly pan an absurdly blood-splattered Titus around the now-empty room it all happened in.”

I’m always down for a fun action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Unfortunately, there’s still no release date for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, but it’ll come to PC via Steam when it’s ready.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch