Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2's latest trailer gives us a first look at its endless Tyranid hordes

Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 offered another gameplay trailer today as part of the Warhammer Skulls Showcase, and this one finally shows off the waves of Tyranids you’ll need to stomp through in this surprise sequel. There’s a solid view of both the shooty parts and the stabby parts of combat, as our superhuman hero rips through enemies with the mechanical teeth of his chainsword. Wholesome fun below.

Everything shown off here gives me serious flashbacks to the X360/PS3 era of action games that were bursting with ultraviolent battles, washed-out colours, and big chunky characters. The bloody excess of the Gears and Gods Of War mixed with Dynasty Warriors’ endless sea of enemies, you know the sort. In fairness, the first Space Marine did come out during the same era. But as a child of those glorious days, I’m on board for everything I’ve seen of Space Marine 2 so far.

Space Marine 2 comes from the team at Saber Interactive and uses the same engine as their World War Z co-op shooter. That game certainly had an impressive number of zombies on-screen at any given moment - climbing on top of one another, raining down from the ceilings, and just scrambling toward you from every direction. You can definitely see that tech put to good use in Space Marine 2’s recent trailer, especially with the flood of aliens near the end.

The original Space Marine was also good fun. “It's immensely satisfying to hammer and Lascannon your way through a small army,” Alec Meer (RPS in peace) wrote in his Space Marine review, “then proudly pan an absurdly blood-splattered Titus around the now-empty room it all happened in.”

I’m always down for a fun action game that doesn’t take itself too seriously. Unfortunately, there’s still no release date for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2, but it’ll come to PC via Steam when it’s ready.