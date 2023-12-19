Warhammer 40,000's movie and TV deal with Amazon now finalised

Around this time last year it was announced that Games Workshop had reached an "agreement in principle" with Amazon to bring the Warhammer 40,000 universe to the screen. That full agreement has now been finalised, Games Workshop say, meaning "the next stage can begin."

"Now comes the fun part: working out all the creative details with our partners and getting the first script written and into production. What Warhammer 40,000 stories should we tell first? Should we kick off with a movie or a TV show? Both?!" says the announcement.

The tabletop game developer say that they're assembling "an elite band of screenwriters" to tackle the projects. As was announced last year, Henry Cavill - aka Superman and Geralt Of Rivia - will help as executive producer. Cavill was born in St. Helier on the island of Jersey; I lived there for a year and if I'd had to stay any longer I'd have spent all my time indoors painting Warhammer figures, too.

It's not uncommon for deals like these to be announced early, and this is extremely early. There is not only no writer or directer yet attached, there is no specific project to attach them to.

This is presumably good news for 50% of all my friends, who returned to their teenage love of 40K the instant they became an adult with an expendable income, and who now all write 40K stories for Black Library. Potentially also good news for Nate (RPS in peace), for the same reason.