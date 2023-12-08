I blinked and almost missed Warhammer 40K: Spare Marine 2's release date

After recently being delayed to late 2024, Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive have been toying with our emotions over the last few weeks over whether or not they'll reveal an actual release date for Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2. Well, you can set your heart at ease. You might have missed its brief 30-second reveal during tonight's Game Awards, but at long last, we have a date.

Yep, Warhammer 40K: Space Marine 2 is coming out on September 9th 2024, for real this time. The main reason behind the delay was "to provide the time needed to properly polish the game and to ensure the best possible experience," their November business update said. In fairness, they did say that they'd reveal the release date in early December at the same time as said business update, and our predictions that it would be during tonight's Game Awards have turned out to be exactly right.

I'm quietly very pumped for Space Marine 2. I'm no Warhammer head, but I'm quite taken with its World War Z-esque horde stomping. If it's even a fraction of the God Of War game it looks like it wants to be, I'm here for it, to be honest. And hey, after enjoying Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters recently, I find myself increasingly drawn to the daft, over the top drama of the 40Kverse more generally. It's dumb, but a good kind of dumb, you know?

In any case, we finally have a date for Space Maureen 2 now, which means I've got nine months and counting to get Space Marine 1 played.

