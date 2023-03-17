If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Warhammer 40K: Gladius - Relics Of War is free on Epic right now

Warhammer's first 4X turn-based strategy game

News by Katharine Castle Editor-in-chief
An overhead view of a city with space marines outside in Warhammer 40K: Gladius - Relics Of War

Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate - Daemonhunters ended up turning me into a bit of a Warhammer game convert last year, and over the last nine months or so I've been steadily hovering up as many Warhammer-themed strategy games as I can muster. Today, I can add another one to my roster for literally zero pounds, as Proxy Studio's 4X Warhammer-thon Gladius - Relics Of War is now over on the Epic Games Store for the next week.

If you're unfamiliar with Gladius, publishers Slitherine have put together a handy 'Gladius - Relics Of War in 2 Minutes' video to explain its ins and outs (see above). Unlike other 4X games, this one does away with diplomacy altogether - I mean, it is Warhammer 40K we're talking about here - and is all about war, war, and more war. Will it ever change? Who can say, but it won't cost you anything to find out.

"Gladius keeps the focus on action and conquest," Fraser Brown wrote for us back in 2018. "Even the only other victory condition, finishing your faction’s quest, will send you all over map to get into lots of fights. The broad range of units and their diverse characteristics means that the combat does have a lot of staying power, however, especially if you’ve already got a deep obsession with these angry soldiers and their massive war machines."

You can grab Warhammer 40K: Gladius - Relics Of War for free on the Epic Games Store right here until March 23rd, but if you must insist on paying money for it, it's also currently 90% off over on Steam as part of this week's Spring Sale, where you can pick it up for a very agreeable £3 / $4.

Next week's Epic freebies are Chess Ultra, and World Of Warships' Ishizuchi starter pack. To see what else you can pick up for nothing right now, head over to our regularly updated list of the best free games on PC.

