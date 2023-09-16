Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin's creative tools include map, livery and diorama editors

My assumption thus far was that Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin, whatever its eventual qualities, would be the kind of big-campaigned strategy game I'd never make time for. Then I watched the new "game overview" trailer below, and now I'm thinking it might have something for me after all.

An overview of all the modes and features in Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin.

Big-campaigned it is, yes - although it's also got co-op, which makes that prospect more compelling.

But I really took notice when the trailer introduced the "Eternal Conquest" challenge mode, which strings singleplayer battles together across a procedurally generated map where you choose which route to take. There are rules modifiers introduced in some of the battles, and high scores to compete for, but it appeals because it's seems like a more snackable way to batter Orks.

Co-op aside, I still can't imagine playing any of the multiplayer modes, but the creative tools introduced in the back half of the video are also exciting. There's a map editor, a platform for sharing your maps with other players, and further tools for editing unit liveries and constructing your own Warhammer dioramas. I watched it all while thinking, god, my kid will absolutely eat this up in two or three years.

Katharine has had good things to say Realms Of Ruin so far, both when considering its Nighthaunt faction and when playing its story campaign.