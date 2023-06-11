If owning forty thousand hammers sounds ludicrous to you, come have a peek at the new trailer for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin. This accompanies news that the fantasy RTS will run a multiplayer open beta test over the weekend of July 7-10. That will let every orrible scrote in to play 1v1 matches as either the Orruk Kruleboyz or Stormcast Eternals. That's basically Orks vs. Space Marines except their swords aren't chainsaws, okay.

It's hard to say much with only a few seconds of snippets to go on, but it does look a bit like Company Of Heroes and its Warhammer 40,000 sibling series, Dawn Of War?

Realms Of Ruin is made by Frontier Developments, the studio behind Elite Dangerous and the twin Planets of Coaster and Zoo. For a bit more info on the game, here, read this bit from when our Katharine saw the game at a preview event (though she didn't get to play). You, you will get to play it in July.

The multiplayer open beta will run from Friday the 7th of July through Monday the 10th on PC and consoles. Yes, Frontier claim it'll be decent on controllers too, thanks to an "innovative and intuitive new real-time strategy interface" called DirectStep. I'll stick with my mouse, ta.

A second open beta test will follow "later this summer."

The full game will have a singleplayer campaign and 2v2 multiplayer on top of the 1v1 seen in the beta. Its lineup of warmen will also include another two factions, though the marketing campaign hasn't yet revealed their identities. The fantasy Warhammers aren't my area but I do know Age Of Sigmar has very pretty treants, lizards, and ghosts, so fingers crossed for some of those.

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin is coming to Windows via Steam and the Epic Games Store. No word on a release date yet. It'll also hit Xbox Xeries XS and PlayStation 5.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.