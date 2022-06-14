Wartime strategy sequel Commandos 3 is getting the HD remaster treatment

Stealthy real-time tactics threequel Commandos 3 is being prettied up with an HD remaster that’s set to slip onto Game Pass in September like a frogman onto a Nazi-occupied beach. It’s not the new Commandos game that you might be hoping for, but at least it’s World War something. Synchronise watches by viewing the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Commandos 3 is receiving an HD remaster 18 years after it was originally released.

Holders of the Commandos licence Kalypso Media say they’ve rebuilt the game’s 3D models and textures “from the ground up”, fiddled around with the controls to improve them, tweaked the AI and reworked the tutorials to ease first-time players into the series. The original Commandos 3’s multiplayer deathmatch and capture the flag modes are back, along with all six special ops soldiers. Let’s hope it’s a less buggy release than the Commandos 2: HD Remaster was in 2020.

Commandos 3: Destination Berlin was released in 2003, developed by Pyro Studios, and was the last isometric real-time strategy in the Commandos series. It took the rag-tag band of annoyingly voiced troops to Stalingrad, the Gestapo HQ in Berlin and Omaha Beach during the D-Day landings. The game also introduced enemy bombing raids that destroyed parts of the environment, forcing you to react to the changes or end up with your commandos being caught.

Commandos 3 HD Remaster will be on Game Pass for PC and Xbox at an undisclosed point in September, but it’s also coming to Steam. You can still buy the original Commandos 3 on Steam for a fiver if you’d rather play that.