We're writing a bumper crop of Premium Supporter articles for November

Just over a week ago, we launched a new introductory offer for the RPS supporter programme that chops the price of our monthly Standard tier down to just £1 / $1 for your first month. This primarily gets you the ad-free version of the site (alongside some other small quality of life bonuses), but after listening to your feedback, it's clear that the thing you really want to sample is the exclusive Premium-tier supporter articles we write alongside our regular games coverage. So we're doing just that.

For the month of November, we'll be making a selection of supporter articles available to all Standard subscribers. We've also made a bunch of Sin Vega's indie-focused Scout Report posts available to all Standard subscribers right now, too, as a little extra thank you for signing up. And to all our existing Premium tier supporters, we've got something for you as well. As an even bigger thank you for all your continued support, we're doing a bumper crop of supporter articles this month, with the aim of publishing one each day of the week for the whole of November. But wait... there's more!

I'm also pleased to announce that we'll be running another Black Friday discount on both of our yearly subscription tiers at the end of the month. We're still working out the details at time of writing, but we'll most likely be running this promotion from Monday November 21st until Wednesday November 30th. I'll write another post about it nearer the time, but in short: if you like what you see this month as part of our introductory offer, just imagine the sense of satisfaction you'll feel by getting a whole year of it on the cheap.

Of course, many of you may be wondering, "Why not just run a similar introductory offer for your Premium tier?" Well, in an ideal world, we would. Unfortunately, though, there are a couple of things that prevent us from doing that right now. The main reason is because we don't want all and sundry coming in and gobbling up the free game keys that are available to Premium folks as part of their subscription right now. That would deprive you, a legit supporter, of that particular bonus, and we didn't want to fragment our subscription tiers any further to try and avoid this. Hence, why we're making individual articles available to Standard subscribers, rather than doing a more comprehensive intro plan.

As for why we've decided to do more Premium supporter articles this month, this is something I've wanted to try for ages - not only as a thank you to our existing Premium supporters, but also as a way of opening up the actual writing of those articles to other members of the team. You'll be hearing from loads of different people in the Treehouse over the next few weeks, and if all goes well, you may just end up seeing more of them going forward, too. Plus, it just seemed like a cool neat extra to be able to offer to our new Standard tier friends as well.

So, as a reminder, anyone who signs up to our monthly Standard subscription can get their first month for just £1 / $1. This gives you access to ad-free browsing, a monthly letter from the editor (that's me), discounts on RPS merch, "Supporter" commenting status, and it also disables our auto-play videos. And, as an added bonus starting from today, you'll also get a selection of exclusive Premium supporter articles for the month of November. After that, you'll be billed for its regular price of £4 / $5 per month. You can, of course, cancel your subscription at any time, and we'll send you a reminder email seven days before your subscription is due to renew.

To find out more, head to our sign-up page. And if you've already signed up as a Standard subscriber and want to check out those brand-new Scout Report articles, you can now view the last dozen we've published here - up to and including the post about frantic possession puzzler Demons Happened at the beginning of August.

Happy reading!