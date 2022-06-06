Letter From The Editor #08: a note about your RPS supporter subscription

Hello folks. Sorry it’s been so long since I’ve written one of these Letters From The Editor. Things have been… manic, to say the least. Manic in the traditional ‘busy’ sense (hello Elden Ring, PAX, V Rising and now notE3 planning), but also in the ‘man, there are so many cool things I want to talk to you about but aren’t quite ready to announce yet’ sense. I’ve been on the cusp of writing about these things every single month since, err, March, but then something falls through, the weeks go by, and we’re back to square one again. So I’m sorry about that, I really am.

What I’m writing to you about today still isn’t one of those exciting things, unfortunately, but it is nonetheless very important. When we relaunched our RPS Supporter Programme last year, we did so on June 17th, which means its one-year anniversary is just around the corner. It also means that those of you who signed up for our yearly supporter tier will be coming to the end of your subscription soon, and I wanted to explain a little bit about the renewal process as it’s… err, a bit convoluted. Sorry again about that.