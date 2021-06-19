What are we all playing this weekend?

Alright that's it, E3 is over. A weird year, with the organisers struggling to find their footing after they skipped 2020 and other people filled the gap. A weird year of E3 coexisting with a whole lot of NotE3. Had some good-lookin' games, mind. But that's all both the past and the future, what are you playing this weekend?

Alice Bee

I think I will spend most of the weekend trying more demos in the Steam Next Fest. There are still a few hundred of them I haven't looked at yet...

Alice0

I've got Next Fest plans too. Definitely Death Trash and Norco. And Sable! And Wartales. And...

Colm

E3 is over, so that means I'll actually have time to paint willies all over the screen in Chicory: A Colorful Tale, this weekend. It mightn't fit the tone, but crude drawings will always beat imaginative works of art.

Ed

All that talk of killing CHAOS in Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has me hankering for more Nioh 2. I stopped playing it a while back because it became a bit much, but now I must face my fear. Or I'll just play Chicory instead.

Graham

I'm going to spend the weekend playing games from the Steam Next Fest, mostly following Alice B's recommendations. I wanna pet some lizards and boil some witch's brews.

Imogen

is away.

Katharine

I'll be squelching through more of Chicory: A Colorful Tale this weekend, but I also want to try and make some time for all those hundreds of Steam demos floating about as part of the Next Fest, too. I've already tried Lake and Sable, and I really want to give Toem, Terra Nil, Wolfstride and Greak: Memories Of Azur a go as well before they disappear. Some many games, yet so little time...

Nate

is ???

Ollie

I'm gonna be trying out Naraka: Bladepoint with my brother and our friend. It's a battle royale with grappling hooks and melee combat focus, so it should be right up my alley. So far it seems complex, janky, and fascinating in equal measure, so it reminds me a lot of Spellbreak. But grappling hooks. So obviously Naraka wins.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?