What are we all playing this weekend?

Halloween is coming and the bats are getting fat. Please put a Tunnock's in the young man's hat. If you haven't got a Tunnock's, a Snickers will do. If you haven't got a Snickers, then gods bless you! So what are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

After Katharine's review I'm going to have a crack at The Case Of The Golden Idol. Sounds like it'd be right up my street (although I do not relish the potential to become frustrated at my own stupidity. Still. Doesn't take a game for that).

Alice0

I'm near the end of radio telescope operator sim Voices Of The Void's demo and excited/fearful to see if the intergalactic spookiness escalates. And if not, I might start over with a fresh save, now that I better understand how to play well.

The case of the shiny statue

CJ

I’m away this weekend because we're journeying off to the theatre to see some people dancing about for a bit. That might leave me with some time for playing things in the eventide, but it might not. If I do get a chance to sit down at my PC then I'd like to get further into Deathloop, although I'm very, very tired and a bit sniffly. Sleep is always an option instead.

Ed

Games must take a back seat this weekend as I attend my third wedding of the year! Cor, that's a lot of free drinks and snacks and renditions of Mr. Brightside. If I have a bit of time on Sunday, I probably won't have the energy to press buttons, so I'll watch an episode of Severance, the season finale of LOTR: The Rings Of Power, then melt into my bed.

Hayden

is on hols!

James

I could say that I'll be playing something new and interesting and not just Team Fortress 2 for the twentieth weekend in a row, but you'd all know I'd be lying.

Katharine

is on hols!

Liam

I'm continuing my New Vegas playthrough this weekend. This game really is as good as everyone said it was. The writing in particular is superb, and I kinda missed Fallout's very specific combat jank. Outside of the Mojave I'll be dipping back into Overwatch 2, which is beginning to feel a bit like having your head kicked in by a group of hoodlums down the pub yet still referring to it as self-care.

Ollie

I've been well and truly sucked into Overwatch 2, much to the detriment of all the unplayed games in my Steam library that I promised I'd get around to soon. I recently realised just how powerful Torbjorn is nowadays, so I'm learning how to play as him for the first time in about 6 years. It's always a fun time whenever Torbjorn yells "MOLTEN COOOOOORRREEE" as he spews magma out of either a gun or an orifice (I haven't yet figured out which) to cover the ground in front of him.

Rachel

I'll be playing Paradise Marsh, which is finally out! It feels like I've been retweeting pretty gifs of it since forever so I'm excited to finally play it. It's a laid-back insect-collectathon where you explore various swamps and bogs tracking down cute critters. My time has just melted away as I've wandered its peaceful lo-fi landscapes making it the perfect game to unwind with.

Rebecca

My post-EGX con-flu lingered no end but I'm finally more or less back on my feet, which means that this weekend I really ought to catch up on some jobs that have fallen by the wayside a bit. The more fun tasks include buying some much-needed new PC hardware; converting several kilos of apples from my friends' tree into a variety of preserves for the winter; and getting the Halloween decorations down from the loft. And if I get time, well... I'll play some horror games, of course.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?