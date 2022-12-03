What are we all playing this weekend?

With Cyber Monday behind us, it is now time for Christmastime. I mean, I did watch 25 Christmas movies in November. But now it's super Christmastime. Top movie tips so far, by the way: The Noel Diary and Christmas Under Wraps. I just wish the Hallmark Channel's rubbish UK service had all the new American movies—it doesn't even have 2021's yet! Anyway, what you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on.

Alice Bee

I finished Pentiment! I was right, for the record. I want to play it again to see just how different a second play can be. Also, I have bought every Nancy Drew game on Steam, so that's a thing I guess.

Alice0

I'm enjoying the grimdark action of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, cutting through hordes of heretics with chainsword and flame and zeal and a hungers for extra rations. Yeah, the equipment system sucks and exists only to waste time, but that cooperative violence is cracking.

CJ

It might be World Cup season (it's really not, that's summer) but I really can't stand the beautiful game unless it's portrayed in the most arcade or bizarre styles possible. That's why I'll be popping on my cleanest sports socks to give Soccer Story a go this weekend, now that it's on PC Game Pass. I've loved sports RPGs since Mario Tennis for the Game Boy Color, so this is right up my alley. Or down my wing maybe? I don't speak football fluently.

Ed

Hayden

Katharine and Liam both seem very pleased with Marvel's Midnight Suns, so I can't wait to check it out. Flashy superhero action mixed in with strategic deckbuilding, puzzling fights, and Blade running a book club - what's not to love?

James

Alright, yeah, I'm sold on Darktide. And I'm retracting my prior guilt for picking Sharpshooter over the less generic FPS-y classes - between the almost angrily tactile gun design and just how often my Psyker friend complains he's exploded himself, I think I made a pretty decent choice of playable dirtbag.

Katharine

We've got friends visiting this weekend and they want to go to Bath's Christmas Market, so I'll most likely be playing the 'please don't give me Covid' game as we squeeze ourselves through the streets looking at tiny artisanal sheds. In fairness, Bath's Christmas Market is a pretty good one as these things go, but they also turn the centre of town into absolute hell every weekend it's on. As residents, we know not to venture away from home while it's on, because it's just absolute chaos. Here's hoping I emerge unscathed.

Liam

Well for starters: Persona 5. Let's get that out of the way immediately. But also, my partner and I are slowly picking our way through Dad Of War 2: Dad Harder and I'm enjoying it immensely, so it'll be a bit more of that this weekend I reckon. I really like that it's a direct continuation of the original, both narratively and mechanically. There's not a lot here that's new in terms of visuals or things to do, but as a follow up to 2018 (or should that be 2022, for us PC folks?) it's a tremendous achievement simply because it's more of it. Don't rock the boat, I guess, because Mimir's head would probably fall into a river if you did.

Ollie

Rachel

No games for me this weekend since I'm spending time visiting family so will be busy. I've been playing lots of Graveyard Keeper this week though, so if you’re disappointed just pretend I'm playing more of that.

Rebecca

I really, really want to finish The Devil In Me this weekend so I can finally stop dodging spoilers. Now that it's December, though, I've got to contend with all the Christmas arrangements a more organised person would have taken care of in about August: shopping, posting parcels to people I won't get to see, getting decorations down from the loft, travel planning, etc. I'm going to have a lovely long break this year but first, I have to do this part. Still, maybe it'll make escaping from a fictional serial killer feel relaxing by comparison.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?