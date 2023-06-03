What are we all playing this weekend?

Diablo 4 launches on Tuesday and who knows how many people will soon part company with the sun? Our Diablo 4 review called it "a beautiful, frictionless grey toybox that puts nothing in the way of you playing it for hours and wondering what you've done with your life." And just when the weather got nice. But quite a few of us have been playing advance copies, and I hope they've remembering to chug vitamin D pills like so many healing potions. Anyway! What are you playing this weekend? Here's what we're clicking on!

Alice Bee

There's still more Diablo 4 to play, you say? Aside from that, Glass Masquerade 3: Honeylines is here! It's still only £4 for a load of really pretty stained glass puzzles, and this time there are different options for the order pieces will appear. Whaaat? Too nice.

Alice0

"Winter miles mean summer smiles," according to a cycling aphorism. Reader dear, I did not put in my miles. I'm creaking back onto my serious bike after months of only trundling about on my cheery city bike and it's a humbling experience. Still, I at least think I've finally found the right saddle for my buns (a process which involved sitting on a, ah, sitbone-measuring machine), and I'm feeling hopeful about at least regaining my former form. Let's see how it goes. Winter hibernation means summer lamentation.

Ed

I'm going through another bitty phase, where I bounce between a lot of things. At the moment I'm on a Persona 5 Royal kick, exploring relationships with confidants I didn't get to know in my first playthrough of the original. I'm not usually one for replays, but Royal's remixes have genuinely bettered the game in so many little ways. I also have Cyberpunk 2077 pangs, for no real reason other than all this Zelda open world talk has me hankering for Night City.

Hayden

I have a sneaky feeling that I'm going to inevitably spend most of my weekend mindlessly clicking away at Diablo 4, but I will do my best to step outside and breathe fresh air. Although, with Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse also out this weekend, it's highly likely that I step out of one dark cave and into another to catch it on the big screen.

James

I am professionally obligated to play nothing but Diablo IV until, oh I don't know, let's say August.

Katharine

It's still Zelda, but I'm also going to try and tear myself away from it to put some time into Diablo 4. I bounced off Diablo 3 back in the day, but I'm determined to make a proper go of this new one, even if it does mean taking away from Zelda time.

Liam

I am spending a lot of this weekend at the beach, as everyone in Newcastle has decided to shift their hang out locations sea side to take advantage of the rare bit of sun we've been having. In-between drinking tinnies on the beach like a teenager, I'll be playing Tears of the Kingdom and some Diablo 4.

Ollie

Despite completing what exists so far of the story in Honkai: Star Rail, I'm still finding it annoyingly hard to put down. And before any of you says anything about being pulled in by the nasty addictive gacha game, I haven't spent a penny on it... so far. Check in with me next week to find out if I've become a whale or not.

Rachel

is away!

Rebecca

After a frantic few weeks packed with so many new and upcoming games that my lower-left eyelid has developed a non-stop twitch, it's clear that I'm in need of a screen break. A little check-in with Animal Crossing: New Horizons for Reneigh's birthday party is all the gaming I'm out to do this weekend. I might be tempted to check out Resident Evil Village's Shadows Of Rose DLC, which I've neglected until now but which my partner has on PS5 — hence it's on the big TV, well-known exception to the screen break rule — but we'll see how it goes.

But you, reader dear, what are you playing this weekend?